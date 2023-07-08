The North Platte seniors improved to 27-17 Friday with a 6-4 victory over Gretna and a 4-2 victory over Millard North on the first day of the Kearney Tournament.

Jack Polk scored a pair of runs going 2-for-2 at the plate with two walks and an RBI against Gretna.

Caden Johnson was 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, Landan Greeno went 2-for-3 with a run, Blaise Zeiler went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Carter Kelley was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Polk also earned the win on the mound, giving up four runs — three earned — on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings with one strikeout and a walk.

Kelley earned a save, notching outs against the final two batters of the game.

FNBO fell behind 1-0 in the second, but scored once in the third, twice in the fifth and three more times in the sixth to earn the win.

Against Millard North, Johnson earned the win, allowing just one earned run on five hits in a complete game performance. He struck out four and walked two.

Joneson scored two of North Platte's runs, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Tristen Beyer scored as a courtesy runner in the third and Polk scored after being walked in the sixth inning.

Dein McEntire also went 2-for-3 at the plate for FNBO.

FNBO scored one in the first, two in the third and one more in the sixth.

Look for results from the rest of the weekend's games in Tuesday's edition.