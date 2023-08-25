North Platte saw a 13-point second half lead slip away in the fourth quarter Friday in a 28-27 loss at Grand Island.

After fumbling at the beginning of the second half, North Platte running back Xavier Albertson recovered to score on a two-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give North Platte a 20-14 lead.

However, it would be the blocked extra point that would figure the most in the Bulldogs road loss.

A 52-yard Eli Broman run had set up the score, helping to change the momentum after Grand Island had tied the game 14-14 after Albertson's fumble.

Albertson would score again to start the fourth quarter, one play after a 43-yard run by Caden Joneson brought the ball down to the 3. That gave the Bulldogs a 13-point 27-14 lead.

Nelsyn Wheeler would score with just over six minutes to play for Grand Island to pull the Islanders to within 6 at 27-21.

The tying touchdown came on a fourth-down pass from Bode Albers to Justyce Hostetler after it looked like the Bulldogs had him stopped at the two.

Then Grand Island missed the extra point, but a Bulldog offsides gave the Islanders a second chance. The kick went through, giving Grand Island the 28-27 lead with three minutes to play.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs inside a minute, ending the game.

Breckin Torrez sparked the Bulldog offense in the first half, scoring a pair of first-half touchdowns on runs of 44 and 17 to give North Platte a 14-7 halftime lead.