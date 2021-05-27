 Skip to main content
Final Nebraska Shrine Bowl rosters announced
Local Sports

The final rosters for the Nebraska Shrine Bowl have been revealed, and they feature a couple Telegraph area players on both teams.

North Platte’s Cody Wright (linebacker) and St. Pat’s Alex Davies (tight end) are on the North team.

Dundy County-Stratton’s Delton Haines (offensive lineman/defensive tackle) and McCook’s Alec Langan (fullback/linebacker) are on the South team.

The game starts at 6 p.m. on June 5 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

