After North Platte and St. Pat's kicked off the season in Week 0, the rest of the Telegraph area's high school football teams will be in action this Thursday and Friday for Week 1.

A Class C1 matchup highlights the Week 1 schedule in west-central Nebraska, with Boone Central traveling to Broken Bow.

Boone Central enters the season as the Omaha World-Herald's No. 2 team in Class C1 after a run to the semifinals a season ago.

Broken Bow lost to McCook 42-14 in the opening round of the playoffs in 2022.

The Indians lose their top two rushers, but quarterback Eli Coble returns for his senior season.

Defensive lineman Brice Chaplin is the Indians leading returning tackler, though Broken Bow does lose a talented class on defense.

Boone Central loses quarterback Alex Christo, but returns top rusher Parker Borer, who ran for 1,245 yards and 20 touchdowns.

James Heirigs picked up exactly where he left off with a 200-yard rushing game in the Week 0 for St. Pat's. Heirigs was the catalyst for a 48-12 win over Bridgeport.

The Irish travel to Cambridge in Week 1 to take on a traditional rival in the Trojans.

The Trojans lost 55-28 to the Irish a year ago, eventually finishing 4-5 after a playoff loss to Neligh-Oakdale.

The Class D1 No. 1-ranked Irish are continuing to work three-time 1,000 yard rusher Jackson Roberts in to game shape. The senior entered for several plays last Friday night.

With Roberts' return, the Irish could have a three-headed rushing monster with junior Jaxon Knisley, coupled with experienced signal caller Sam Troshynski.

Quarterback Carson Trompke returns for his senior season for Cambridge. He threw for 1,344 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2022. He loses his top target, but Ben Hoberty returns at receiver.

Wallace entered 2022 with high hopes, but ended 4-4 in a tough six-man class in west-central Nebraska.

The Wildcats open with No. 5 Cody-Kilgore, a tough test

The Wildcats fell to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the opening round of the playoffs in 2022. This year, they'll have to replace leading rusher Carson Glunz, who ran for 1,415 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Cody Kilgore won the 2022 matchup with a 25-24 victory in Cody. The Broncos travel south to Wallace this season.

Hershey is hoping for a turn around after a 1-8 season in 2022. Their lone win, a 38-12 victory, came in the opening week at home against Gibbon.

The Panthers kick off the season Friday at 7 p.m. on the road against the Buffaloes.

Now a senior, quarterback Cooper Hill returns for the Panthers. He led Class C2 in passing before breaking his collarbone in week 5 in 2022.

Gibbon went winless a season ago, but returns much of its team including quarterback Kade Dorszynski.

Sutherland opens up against Maywood-Hayes Center. The Sailors and new coach Matt Mortimer are looking to improve on a 2-6 record from a year ago, but face a tough D1 schedule.

The Wolves went 4-5 in Class D2, losing to eventual champions Hitchcock County in the first round of the playoffs. Leading rusher Haydn Farr returns.

Maxwell opens the season at home against Morrill. The Wildcats went 4-5 in 2022 falling to Riverside in the opening round of the Class D1 playoffs.

Second-leading rusher Levi Huffman returns to lead Maxwell, but the Wildcats will need to work in a new quarterback.

The Lions went winless a year ago, but return a number of players with starting experience.

A young Brady team that finished 4-5 a season ago has a tall test in Week 1 against No. 9 SEM.

The Mustangs went 9-0 in the regular season a year ago before a semifinal loss eventual champion Parkview Christian.

Brady fell in the opening round to Potter-Dix.