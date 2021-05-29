Genatone sparks interest from various colleges, including some Power Five programs

Vincent Genatone couldn’t remember which university reached out to him first, but he does remember when it all started.

The North Platte junior turned some heads in the winter when he won an NSAA Class A wrestling state championship at 195 pounds. He got even more attention when he ran the 100-meter dash in 10.87 seconds four weeks into the track and field season.

Coaches from Northern Illinois, Utah State, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Southern Mississippi — just to name a few — were calling to show some interest. Even coaches from Power Five conference programs like Nebraska, Northwestern, Boise State, Washington State and California were reaching out.

“A lot of them are trying to get to know who I am and trying to build a relationship,” Genatone said. “Trying to get me out to camp or to just see me in person ... is a big thing.”

He only has three official offers as of now from Montana, Northern Arizona and Southern Mississippi. He’ll have a chance to impress coaches this summer when he attends camps at some Power Five programs.

“It’s going to be really busy,” Genatone said. “I’ll be in Cal on (June) 6th, Nebraska on the 11th, Boise State on the 14th, Washington State on the 19th and on the 22nd, I’ll be at Wyoming.”