Hershey falls to Centura in season opener

“They were methodical,” Welch said of Centura’s rushing attack.

Quarterback Tanner Simdorn had touchdown runs of 9 and 1 yards for the Centurians.

His first score came on the opening drive of the game as Centura went 57 yards in 10 plays. Bryce Gorecki intercepted a tipped pass three plays later to give Centura the ball at the Hershey 21.

He then capped the ensuing driving with a 5-yard run as Centura led 15-0 just over eight minutes into the game.

Hershey made a defensive adjustment at that point, going from a 4-3 formation to a 4-4.

“We made the switch and it helped a ton,” Welch said. “We had no leverage on the outside (with the 4-3) and thought we would. We absolutely did not.”

The Panthers offense did not pick up a first down until their fourth drive of the first half. Hershey moved from its 32 to the Centura 6 in the closing minutes of the second quarter.

But an incomplete pass and a run that lost three yards led to a fourth down pass that fell incomplete as well.