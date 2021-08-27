Hershey falls to Centura in season opener

It’s hard to score points when your offense is hardly on the field.
That was the scenario for the Hershey prep football team on Friday in a season-opening loss to Centura.
The Centurians rushed for 320 yards and ran more than 60 offensive plays in a 36-8 win.
The Panthers were held to less than 200 offensive yards and ran just 20 plays in a first half that ended with the Centurians ahead 22-0.
Hershey avoided the shutout when Alex Brown — who finished with 72 yards on 12 attempts — scored on a six-yard run with 61 seconds left in regulation.
Hershey travels to Sandy Creek next Friday.
“We just never had the ball long enough to get into a rhythm,” Hershey coach Greg Welch said. “(Centura’s) ability to control the ball was huge. It wears your team down (defensively).
“We’re disappointed. We thought we would have played better,” Welch said. “But we’re coming back (next week) and will dwell on the positives. We can get a lot better.”
Nine different players had at least a carry for the Centurians and Quentin Morris had the longest run of the night as he went 68 yards for a score in the third quarter that gave the Centurians a 29-0 lead.
“They were methodical,” Welch said of Centura’s rushing attack.
Quarterback Tanner Simdorn had touchdown runs of 9 and 1 yards for the Centurians.
His first score came on the opening drive of the game as Centura went 57 yards in 10 plays. Bryce Gorecki intercepted a tipped pass three plays later to give Centura the ball at the Hershey 21.
He then capped the ensuing driving with a 5-yard run as Centura led 15-0 just over eight minutes into the game.
Hershey made a defensive adjustment at that point, going from a 4-3 formation to a 4-4.
“We made the switch and it helped a ton,” Welch said. “We had no leverage on the outside (with the 4-3) and thought we would. We absolutely did not.”
The Panthers offense did not pick up a first down until their fourth drive of the first half. Hershey moved from its 32 to the Centura 6 in the closing minutes of the second quarter.
But an incomplete pass and a run that lost three yards led to a fourth down pass that fell incomplete as well.
Centura ran 38 offensive plays in the first half compared to just 20 for Hershey. Half of those for the Panthers came in their final possession of the second quarter. Centura rushed for 148 yards in the first half which more than doubled Hershey’s offensive output over the first two quarters.
Still, the late score would have given Hershey some momentum going into the break.
“We should have scored there but we got dumb (with play calling) — throwing on second down,” Welch said. “Then that pretty much puts you in a throw mode.”
The Panthers’ lone scoring drive was set up by a 46-yard reception by Cole Schwager.
“(The players) hung in there and it was good that we scored at the end,” Welch said. “I felt that there was a lot of no quit, so I’m optimistic.”