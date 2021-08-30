High school football roundup: Bulldogs, Wolves, Knights win big in Week 1

Arthur County remained at No. 6 in the Class D6 rankings following its 101-80 win over SEM.

GAMES TO WATCH

North Platte at Fremont

Both the Bulldogs and the Tigers are coming off big wins in Week 1. North Platte defeated Aurora 41-14, and Fremont shut out Lincoln Northeast 35-0. And now these two will meet for what should be an exciting Week 2 matchup.

North Platte got most of its offense involved this week as Vince Genatone and Brock Roblee ran for two touchdowns each and Genatone and Ryan Kaminski each caught a touchdown.

Fremont got three touchdowns from senior running back Micah Moore, who will most likely become the Tigers’ all-time leader in carries and yards this season.

Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County

Arthur County made a statement when it put up 101 points in its win over SEM in Week 1. The Wolves made the most in every aspect of its offense in the win too.