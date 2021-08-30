High school football roundup: Bulldogs, Wolves, Knights win big in Week 1

High school football is back, and Week 1 saw plenty of big moments from Telegraph area schools.
Arthur County dropped 101 points on Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in its 101-80 win Friday night in some six-man action. North Platte earned a 41-14 statement win over Class B No. 1 Aurora. Sandhills/Thedford defeated Mullen in a battle of two ranked teams. Cozad topped Gothenburg in a 20-17 win.
Week 2 promises to keep the action going with some exciting matchups as well. Here’s a look at what this upcoming week has in store for high school football.
Teams in the rankings
North Platte jumped into the Class A rankings at No. 8, according to Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s rankings. The Bulldogs defeated Aurora 41-14 on Friday.
Cozad entered the Class C1 rankings at No. 9 following it’s 20-17 win over Gothenburg on Friday.
St. Pat’s rose to No. 8 in the Class C2 rankings this week. The Irish defeated Doniphan-Trumbull 41-6 on Thursday.
Dundy County-Stratton remained at No. 3 in the Class D1 rankings. The Tigers defeated Sedgwick County (Julesburg, Colorado) 42-14.
Sandhills/Thedford moved to No. 2 in the Class D2 rankings. The Knights topped previously ranked Mullen 52-14 on Friday.
Arthur County remained at No. 6 in the Class D6 rankings following its 101-80 win over SEM.
GAMES TO WATCH
North Platte at Fremont
Both the Bulldogs and the Tigers are coming off big wins in Week 1. North Platte defeated Aurora 41-14, and Fremont shut out Lincoln Northeast 35-0. And now these two will meet for what should be an exciting Week 2 matchup.
North Platte got most of its offense involved this week as Vince Genatone and Brock Roblee ran for two touchdowns each and Genatone and Ryan Kaminski each caught a touchdown.
Fremont got three touchdowns from senior running back Micah Moore, who will most likely become the Tigers’ all-time leader in carries and yards this season.
Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County
Arthur County made a statement when it put up 101 points in its win over SEM in Week 1. The Wolves made the most in every aspect of its offense in the win too.
Quarterback Bryce Hanna completed 34 of 41 passes and threw for five touchdowns. He also ran for 66 yards and a touchdown. Receivers Lance Vasa and Edward Daly combined for 207 yards on 23 catches and five touchdowns. Vase and running back Knight Kramer combined for 266 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
But those 80 points were a lot to give up as well. And when it faces Class D6 No. 2 Cody-Kilgore this week, it’ll be interesting to see if Arthur County’s explosive offense can do the same thing.
Brady at Maxwell
Both Brady and Maxwell lost in Week 1, but these teams should still provide one of the more entertaining matchups of Week 2.
It’s rivalry week for the Eagles and the Wildcats, and rarely does this matchup disappoint, especially considering how badly both teams and their fans want the win.
Brady coach Andy Seamann before the season began said the Eagles had the Maxwell game circled on their calendars, especially after Maxwell bested them last season.
New Maxwell coach Eamonn Feeney said he wants his team to focus on each game one at a time, but it’s always nice to have that rivalry going.
Records
Class A
North Platte 1-0
Class B
McCook 1-0, Lexington 0-1
Class C1
Broken Bow 1-0, Cozad 1-0, Gothenburg 0-1, Ogallala 0-1
Class C2
St. Pat’s 1-0, Chase County 0-1, Hershey 0-1
Class D1
Anselmo-Merna 1-0, Dundy County-Stratton 1-0, Hitchcock County 1-0, Perkins County 1-0, Hi-Line 0-1, Maxwell 0-1, Sutherland 0-1
Class D2
Garden County 1-0, Hyannis 1-0, Medicine Valley 1-0, Sandhills/Thedford 1-0, Brady 0-1, Maywood-Hayes Center 0-1, Mullen 0-1, Sandhills Valley 0-1, South Loup 0-1
Class D6
Arthur County 1-0, Creek Valley 0-1, Paxton 0-1, South Platte 0-1, Southwest 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Wauneta-Palisade 0-1