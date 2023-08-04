At first glance, the North Platte football team looked as if it could be going through some changes this offseason.

Workhorse running back Brock Roblee and playmaker Kolten Tilford, cornerstones of the Bulldog offense in 2022, have graduated. Some mainstays on defense, like Caleb Kinkaid, are also gone.

But while the big-time names might have changed, the Bulldog football culture and attitude have not, and second-year coach Kurt Altig is ready to lead North Platte into the 2023 season.

“Winning some games like that teaches some guys how to win, and we want to continue that winning attitude and just take one week at a time,” Altig said. “Do some few things better early in the season this year than we did last year and continue rolling and see what happens.”

North Platte started last season 2-3 with a matchup against the No. 1 team in Class A, Omaha Westside, looming. They pulled off a state-stunning upset and went on to finish the regular season with a four-game winning streak.

Now this year, Altig said he wants the Bulldogs to get started early and play with some intensity when it faces Papillion-LaVista South on Aug. 18 in what’s being called a “Week 0” matchup. The regular season begins for most other Class A schools the following week.

“We want to come out, we want to be clean,” Altig said. “We want them to have a long bus ride home. We want to play Bulldog football.”

As for how the team will look for that Aug. 18 game, Altig said the depth chart hasn’t been set yet. A lot of players will have an opportunity to earn playing time and make an impact, including guys who started and/or played at various points of the season.

“A lot of our underclassmen played last year,” Altig said. “I think we started seven or eight sophomores last year throughout the year, so it’s good having those guys.”

North Platte runs a flexbone offense. The Bulldogs run a few plays, but they run them efficiently. It allowed Roblee to command a workhorse role last season, and that opened the door for some surprise big plays from Tilford.

North Platte will need to find a way to replicate that on offense. Xavier Albertson will presumably get a few looks, and Altig said a handful of young “A-back” guys will also get a chance to play as well.

“We’re about putting the best 11 guys on the field,” Altig said.

Caden Joneson enters his second season at quarterback, and Altig said getting starting experience last season will hopefully transfer over to this season.

“Now he has a year under his belt, and he has a couple more years left,” Altig said. “Now he has to take control of the team and do what he does.”

When asked what he hopes to improve upon from last season, Joneson said his rushing.

“My rushing game for sure,” he said. “I only had one rushing touchdown last year, and I really want to improve on that.”

As for the defense, Altig said the Bulldogs return a core group of six players, and North Platte will break in some new secondary guys into the fold.

Albertson and Jordan Yonkers are back as linebackers. Alex Gove and Dominick Decent return as anchor guys too. Landon O’Brien is back at corner.

Altig also said there were plenty of guys back that came in to give Kinkaid a break. They weren’t starters but they got some good varsity time.

“We’ve got a lot of new kids,” O’Brien said. “I feel like they’re going to step up and do it, just like what I did last year. Everyone is going to have to do it.”