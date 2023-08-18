St. Pat’s overcame a slow start to top Bridgeport 48-12 on a sweltering opening night at Knights of Columbus Field in North Platte.

James Heirigs ran for 214 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries and Brecken Erickson tipped a Bridgeport pass at the line and caught it for an interception to seal the victory for the Irish Friday.

“This is a good football team we just beat. Bridgeport has a nice team,” Irish head coach Kevin Dodson said. “This is a team that’s really going to create some noise throughout the season. I like what I saw out of them. We’re just going to continue to work on what we can work on. They always say you make your best improvements between game one and game two.”

An uncharacteristic interception early in the game by quarterback Sam Troshynski led to an 11-yard rushing touchdown for Bridgeport quarterback Nikolas Weibert on the Bulldogs’ first play from scrimmage.

The Irish would respond with a four-minute drive capped by a three-yard touchdown by Heirigs. Kicker Sutton Tickle connected on the first of his six extra points to give the Irish a 7-6 lead.

Four minutes later, Jaxon Knisley would score on a 14-yard run to give the Irish a 14-6 lead.

The Bulldogs responded with a 28-yard touchdown scamper by Peyton Abbott to pull to within two at 14-12, but it would be all Irish after that.

Heirigs galloped 65 yards just three plays later to put the Irish up 21-12 and he added another score, this time from 23 yards out, to give St. Pat’s a 27-12 lead at the half.

“James is a tough kid, a tough runner,” Dodson said. “He always keeps his legs moving and I thought he did a really nice job tonight running the ball.”

Still, Dodson said, there were things to work on – several missed blocks early in the game, missed assignments on defense and the turnover.

“I thought our effort was good, I thought our execution needed to improve an awful lot,” he said. “First game of the year, on a night like tonight, you give that effort, you’re going to continue to grow as a football team. We’re going to get better with the execution and we’re going to get more physical.”

The Irish corrected most of that in the second half, blanking Bridgeport and scoring 21 of their own.

Heirigs added his fourth touchdown with 3:54 to play in the third quarter and his fifth with 11:09 left in the fourth, just after Erickson’s interception.

Notes:

St. Pat's 48, Bridgeport 12 First quarter B: Nikolas Weibert 11-yard run. Weibert kick no good. 9:14. SP: James Heirigs 3-yard run. Sutton Tickle XP good. 5:05. SP: Jaxon Knisley 14-yard run. Tickle XP good. :48. Second quarter B: Peyton Abbott 28 yard run. Two-point no good. 9:15. SP: Heirigs 65 yard run. Tickle XP good. 9:02. SP: Heirigs 23 yard run. Tickle XP no good. 5:43. Third quarter SP: Heirigs 6 yard run. Tickle XP good. 3:54. Fourth quarter SP: Heirigs 7 yard run. Tickle XP good. 11:09. SP: Sam Troshynski 3 yard run. Tickle XP good. 3:27.

Dodson said the Irish are still working three-time 1,000-yard back Jackson Roberts back into game shape after he suffered a severe knee injury at the end of the 2022 season.

Temperatures reached near 100 earlier in the day, and the two teams agreed several days earlier to move the kickoff back to 8 p.m. for Friday’s start. Game-time temp was 90 degrees, but humidity levels still led to a steamy start to the season.

For the second season in a row, the Irish played in “Week Zero” because of a referee shortage throughout the state. The Irish will have a bye in the second-to-last week of the season in between games against Perkins County and Maxwell.

