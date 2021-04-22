 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maxwell hires new football coach
0 comments

Maxwell hires new football coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Sports

Maxwell announced the hiring of former player Eamonn Feeney as its new football coach on Wednesday.

Feeney, a 2008 graduate of Maxwell High School, played college football at Doane University and has been a teacher and coach at Minden, Wilber-Clatonia and Sidney before accepting the Maxwell job.

He will replace former coach Ryan Jones, who stepped down following the 2020 season.

“Eamonn will bring passion and hard work to a place that he knows a lot about,” said Jones, who is also Maxwell’s activities director. “He is very knowledgeable about the game of football and our student-athletes will love playing for him. Coach Feeney is a relationship builder and knows what successful football looks like.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin talks about his group's depth

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News