Maxwell hires new football coach

Feeney, a 2008 graduate of Maxwell High School, played college football at Doane University and has been a teacher and coach at Minden, Wilber-Clatonia and Sidney before accepting the Maxwell job.

“Eamonn will bring passion and hard work to a place that he knows a lot about,” said Jones, who is also Maxwell’s activities director. “He is very knowledgeable about the game of football and our student-athletes will love playing for him. Coach Feeney is a relationship builder and knows what successful football looks like.”