North Platte football dominates Aurora in season opener

The North Platte Bulldogs had so many highlights in their 42-14 win over Class B No. 1 Aurora Huskies on Friday that it’s hard to pick just one.

Vince Genatone scored the Bulldogs’ first touchdown of the 2021 season and later had a 30-yard catch-and-run for his second. Ryan Kaminski had a jumping snag in the end zone for another score. And Brock Roblee broke free of the Aurora defense up the middle and ran for a 66-yard touchdown.

The defense even had two picks, one from Kolten Tilford and another from Cole Wright, both of which led to North Platte touchdowns.

The Bulldogs shut down an Aurora team fresh off a Class B state championship appearance in the second half to pick up a win in the season opener.

“We knew we’d have to play our best,” coach Todd Rice said. “Just real proud of our guys. “There’s an awful lot of adversity, especially in that second quarter. Our guys regrouped mentally, came back in that third quarter and did exactly what a good football team will do.”

The Bulldogs took command early and showed off their diverse offense on the first drive. Four players got to run with the ball, leading to a Genatone 13-yard score about three minutes into the game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}