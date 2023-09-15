COLUMBUS — After three close calls earlier this season, North Platte dominated time of possession Friday and beat Columbus 20-7 for the Bulldogs' first win of the season.

Caden Joneson opened the game with a 16-yard touchdown run and Luke Borges added a 23-yard field goal to give North Platte a 10-0 halftime lead.

Joneson added to that lead with a 56-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the second half to give the Bulldogs a 17-0 lead.

He would finish the game with 175 yards and two touchdowns, unofficially, and Xavier Albertson added 115 all-purpose yards for the Bulldogs.

Columbus responded on the next drive with their lone score of the game, a 13-yard touchdown run by Kaden Brownlow.

On the ensuing drive, the Bulldogs would take the rest of the time off the clock in the third quarter and a Borges field goal at the beginning of the fourth gave the Bulldogs the 20-7 lead.

A late Jesse Mauch interception and a second defensive stand capped by a Blake Tonkinson sack salted the win away for North Platte.

The Bulldog defense forced three turnovers, two fumbles and the late interception.

The Bulldogs (1-3) return home next week to face Kearney in North Platte's homecoming game.