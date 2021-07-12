North Platte high school hosts Bulldog football camp next week

North Platte high school is hosting the Bulldog football camp July 19 to 22 for 3rd to 8th grade students.

This is a football skills camp. Students in 7th and 8th grade will practice from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and students in 3rd to 6th grade will practice from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The cost is $35, and campers should wear athletic clothing and football cleats or tennis shoes.

Those who wish to sign up can do so at npbulldogs.com. Go to the 2021 summer camp link and complete the Ryzer registration link.

Turn in the form on the first day of camp. Campers can also sign up on the 19th at camp as well.