The Hi-Line Bulls and their senior quarterback Ryker Evans gave St. Pat’s all they had Friday night at Knights of Columbus Field. But the Irish scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win a 36-32 8-man heavyweight fight.

After trailing 32-21 entering the fourth quarter, Jackson Roberts and Sam Troshynski provided rushing touchdowns and the Irish defense stepped up to stop the Bulls on several three-and-outs to notch the victory for the Class D1 Omaha World-Herald top rated team.

“This was a great high school football game,” Irish defensive coordinator Brent Aufdenkamp said. “This is one of those that’s going to make both teams better.”

St. Pat's defender Brecken Erickson drags down Hi-Line quarterback Ryker Evans Friday in a 36-32 Irish win at Knights of Columbus Field in North Platte. James Heirigs slips the tackle of a Hi-Line defender Friday in a 36-32 St. Pat's win over the Bulls at Knights of Columbus Field in North Platte. Irish running back Jackson Roberts tries to slip the tackle of Hi-Line defender Friday in North Platte. James Heirigs flips the ball to the referee after scoring on a two-yard touchdown run Friday in North Platte against Hi-Line. St. Pat's quarterback Sam Troshynski runs into open space Friday against Hi-Line in North Platte. Hi-Line quarterback Ryker Evans tries to turn the corner against St. Pat's Friday in North Platte. Parker Schutz, right, of Hi-Line tackles Irish running back Jackson Roberts Friday in North Platte. St. Pat's running back Jackson Roberts looks for open space against Hi-Line on Friday in North Platte.

Roberts saw his first carries of the season, rushing for 115 unofficial yards on 18 carries including the 15-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to spark the Irish offense when they needed it most.

Leading 18-13 at the half, Evans found Wryston Brell on a 31-yard touchdown pass to give the No. 5 rated Bulls a 26-13 lead to start the third quarter. James Heirigs’ second touchdown of the night, a two-yard run, pulled the Irish back to within 5 at 26-21.

Snaps later, Evans got loose on the left sideline scrambling on a dropback and streaking 63 yards for a touchdown and a 32-21 lead with four minutes remaining in the third.

“You can do everything right. You can have great coverage at the back end, you can get pressure,” Aufdenkamp said. “He slips one tackle, slips out of it, and there’s a lot of green space in 8-man football. He’s a kid that has incredible vision.”

The Irish defense would finally stall the Hi-Line offense in the fourth, forcing several three and outs. Roberts’ touchdown with 7:23 remaining pulled the Irish to within three at 32-29 after Brecken Erickson caught the two-point try from Troshynski.

Then it was Troshynski on a 1-yard quarterback keeper with 3:46 to play that gave the Irish the lead for good.

Knisley would seal the deal with a late interception for the Irish after a St. Pat’s defensive lineman hit Evans while he was throwing.

Early it was Hi-Line on the front foot, but not via their potent rushing attack. It was again Evans’ arm that sparked the Bulls.

He completed a 50-yard pass to Judah Niemeier to open the scoring. James Heirigs matched that with a 23-yard rushing touchdown for the Irish for a 6-6 score.

Heirigs would finish with 100 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.

Evans found Brell for a 26-yard touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter, set up by a 40-yard pass and catch to Brell that put the Bulls in Irish territory.

In all, Evans threw for 192 yards on 9-of-13 passing with three touchdowns and the interception. Brell caught four of those passes for 87 yards and Niemeier had three for 102 yards.

The Irish answered with a 10-yard Jaxon Knisley touchdown, briefly giving the Irish a 13-12 second-quarter lead after Sutton Tickle knocked home the extra point.

Knisley ran for 102 yards on 14 carries in the first half. He rushed for 11 more yards on two carries at the beginning of the second half before cramps hindered him for the remainder.

Knisley has come up through the St. Pat’s system, playing 11-man football at the junior high level and his first year at high school. Aufdenkamp said it’s been a process for him, sitting behind Roberts and transitioning from a more patient run scheme in 11-man football to turning up field quicker in the fast-paced 8-man game.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked of him,” Aufdenkamp said. “Every game he’s been out there has been his best game and that’s exciting.”

Evans, who because of sacks was held to negative yards rushing in the first quarter, finally notched a big run to end the half. He avoided several tackles in the backfield on a dropback, scrambling for a 25-yard touchdown to give the Bulls the 18-13 lead at halftime.

Roberts — a three-time 1,000-yard rusher and an all-state selection as a junior — spent the entire off-season recovering from a leg injury and has battled to get into football shape early in the season.

In the meantime, the Irish have leaned on Heirigs, who filled in during the playoffs a season ago, and Knisley, who has had a break-out season thus far.

But Friday, with both Knisley and Heirigs battling fatigue and cramps, Roberts stepped up.

“Jackson is a lot like Ryker Evans when he’s out there — he’s a difference maker,” Aufdenkamp said. “Jackson is a very special football player, as well. As we get him back into full strength, we turned to him almost out of desperation when Jaxon Knisley got some cramping. He played some defense in the first half and I thought he did good. It’s good to have him back. He’s going to mean a lot more to this team in November than here in September.”