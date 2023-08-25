Thursday
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8-man
Dundy County-Stratton 32, Sedgewick County (Colo.) 14
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Burwell 20
South Loup 48, Elm Creek 21
Maywood-Hayes Center 26, Sutherland 22
6-man
Southwest 47, South Platte 19
11-man
Boone Central 48, Broken Bow 0
Hershey 8, Gibbon 0
McCook 28, Cozad 0
Grand Island 28, North Platte 27
Gothenburg 29, Ogallala 6
York 46, Lexington 0
Chase County at Alliance, not reported
8-man
Twin Loup 22, Anselmo-Merna 20
Maxwell 72, Morrill 6
St. Pat’s 35, Cambridge 0
Perkins County 20, Bridgeport 14
Southern Valley 34, Sandhills Valley 26
Sioux County 54, Creek Valley 6
Hitchcock County 54, Bayard 12
Mullen 55, Medicine Valley 14
Hi-Line 54, Pleasanton 18
Kimball at Hyannis, not reported
6-man
Cody-Kilgore 64, Wallace 14
Arthur County 48, Garden County 28
Paxton 33, Hay Springs 0
Wauneta-Palisade 39, Banner County 10
SEM 67, Brady 21