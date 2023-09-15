Thursday
11-man
Holyoke (Colo.) 43, Hershey 6
6-man
Southwest 36, Creek Valley 0
Friday
11-man
Cozad 30, Lexington 0
Gothenburg 46, Alliance 12
McCook 36, Holdrege 7
North Platte 20, Columbus 7
Eight-man
Hi-Line 48, Arcadia-Loup City 8
Hitchcock County 28, Loomis 14
Maxwell 38, Sandhills Valley 32
Maywood-Hayes Center 70, Medicine Valley 36
Perkins County 55, Kimball 0
St. Pat's 63, Sutherland 12
Six-man
Arthur County 80, Hay Springs 7
Shelton 45, Paxton 37
Stuart 64. Brady 0
Wallace 50, South Platte 16