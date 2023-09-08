Thursday
Eight-man
Mullen 40, Sandhills Valley 18
Southern Valley 66, Maxwell 48
Friday
11-man
Amherst 38, Chase County 14
Norris 62, Lexington 0
Eight-man
Dundy County Stratton 36, Axtell 0
Hi-Line 56, Sutton 30
North Platte St. Patrick's 69, Kimball 0
Perkins County 47, Bayard 8
Sandhills/Thedford 46, Twin Loup 28
South Loup 46, Hitchcock County 0
Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Southwest 37
Six-man
Brady 39, Heartland Lutheran 30
Garden County 43, Wallace 42
Silver Lake 36, Maywood-Hayes Center 21