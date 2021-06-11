North Platte trio will anchor East team's O-line in West Nebraska All-Star game

SCOTTSBLUFF — All-star games are filled with great memories and meaning for the players chosen to participate.
It will be no different for 2021 North Platte graduates Jacob Kohler, Camron Sutherland and Eddie Hatch.
“It’s super-exciting,” Sutherland said. “I’m really excited to hang out with the guys and make new friends and enjoy another football game.”
The game, though, will have added meaning for Kohler, Sutherland and Hatch. They will anchor the East team’s offensive line after manning the Bulldogs line the last three years.
“I’m really glad that I have good friends on the team. It will make it a little more comfortable where it’s easier to make new friends, and it makes (the experience) a little easier when you have friends that you already know to come back to,” he said.
Sutherland said the camaraderie between Kohler, Hatch and himself makes the experience all the more enjoyable.
“It makes it pretty cool to get to experience it with guys I’ve known for a very long time,” he said.
Kohler echoed that sentiment. He said he hadn’t played football for quite a while before Sutherland and Hatch inspired him to give the sport another try as a sophomore.
“I just wanted to go out because I wanted to get back in shape. I decided I didn’t want to be the fat kid in the family, or out of all of the friends,” he said.
While Sutherland has signed a letter of intent to continue his career at Midland University, Kohler said it is bittersweet because it may be his final football game.
“That’s the sad part,” he said. “I love doing all of this. I want to do it again, but this might be the last time I get to play football. Now that I’m going to college, the possibility (of playing collegiately) has kind of diminished, so this is going to be fun. I’m really going to enjoy it to the fullest that I possibly can, and I’m going to just go have fun and do my best.”
Kohler said it won’t be all fun and games, though.
“We are definitely going to try to go out and get (the win),” Kohler said.
Sutherland said he is taking the same approach.
“I definitely want to win,” he said. “It’s going to definitely be 100% (effort) all the time.”
With he and his former Bulldog teammates anchoring the line, Sutherland said they should make a cohesive unit with the rest of the team.
“I think we’re definitely going to do very well in this game,” he said. “From what I’ve seen, these guys are pretty hard workers. I’m super excited to play with these guys.”
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. MDT at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.