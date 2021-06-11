North Platte trio will anchor East team's O-line in West Nebraska All-Star game

While Sutherland has signed a letter of intent to continue his career at Midland University, Kohler said it is bittersweet because it may be his final football game.

“That’s the sad part,” he said. “I love doing all of this. I want to do it again, but this might be the last time I get to play football. Now that I’m going to college, the possibility (of playing collegiately) has kind of diminished, so this is going to be fun. I’m really going to enjoy it to the fullest that I possibly can, and I’m going to just go have fun and do my best.”

Kohler said it won’t be all fun and games, though.

“We are definitely going to try to go out and get (the win),” Kohler said.

Sutherland said he is taking the same approach.

“I definitely want to win,” he said. “It’s going to definitely be 100% (effort) all the time.”

With he and his former Bulldog teammates anchoring the line, Sutherland said they should make a cohesive unit with the rest of the team.

“I think we’re definitely going to do very well in this game,” he said. “From what I’ve seen, these guys are pretty hard workers. I’m super excited to play with these guys.”

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. MDT at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.