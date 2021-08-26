St. Pat’s football defeats Doniphan-Trumbull in season opener

The Irish stopped Doniphan-Trumbull on the initial drive of the game and took the lead just three plays later as Roberts scored on a 42-yard run.

Heiss then scored on a 10-yard run just 65 seconds into the second quarter just before the storm rolled in.

Roberts added his second touchdown, a 36-yard run, about four-and-half minutes later.

Thomas Gale then returned an interception 25 yards for a score two minutes later to give the Irish a 28-0 lead.

Gale returned an apparent fumble 47 yards for another score on the Cardinals next possession but the officials huddled and ruled an incomplete pass on the play.

The Irish committed three turnovers in the first half, including a fumble at their own 35 with just under two minutes left in the half.

It led to a Cardinals touchdown as Jaden Williams hit Blake Detamore for a 5-yard score on a third-down play.