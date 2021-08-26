St. Pat’s football defeats Doniphan-Trumbull in season opener

The St. Pat’s prep football opener had a bit of everything Thursday night.
The first half alone featured explosive plays, both defensive and special team scores, inclement weather and a number of drive-killing turnovers and penalties on both sides.
There also was a 30-minute delay to the start of the third quarter due to a lightning strike near the end of the halftime break.
But, while it was far from a perfect opener both weather and performance-wise, the Irish got the win.
Jackson Roberts rushed for two touchdowns and also had a 53-yard score called back by a penalty as St. Pats beat Doniphan-Trumbull 41-6. Quarterback Jack Heiss rushed for two scores as well for an Irish team that is coming off a 7-2 year.
“For your first outing you are going to find things that you need to clean up,” Irish coach Kevin Dodson said. “We came in knowing we weren’t going to play a perfect game, so let’s find out what we can do to be better next week.
“We always say (as coaches) that you make your biggest stride between Game 1 and Game 2,” Dodson said. “Hopefully with this experience tonight, we show up, we’re focused and we become a better football team next week.”
St. Pat’s looked like the better squad against the Cardinals early.
The Irish stopped Doniphan-Trumbull on the initial drive of the game and took the lead just three plays later as Roberts scored on a 42-yard run.
Heiss then scored on a 10-yard run just 65 seconds into the second quarter just before the storm rolled in.
Roberts added his second touchdown, a 36-yard run, about four-and-half minutes later.
Thomas Gale then returned an interception 25 yards for a score two minutes later to give the Irish a 28-0 lead.
Gale returned an apparent fumble 47 yards for another score on the Cardinals next possession but the officials huddled and ruled an incomplete pass on the play.
The Irish committed three turnovers in the first half, including a fumble at their own 35 with just under two minutes left in the half.
It led to a Cardinals touchdown as Jaden Williams hit Blake Detamore for a 5-yard score on a third-down play.
“We will take a look (at the video) tomorrow and see how many points we took off the board and how many yard we took away just because we weren’t very disciplined in some situations,” Dodson said. “Those are the things you can fix. What I liked was our effort. We weren’t as consistent as we like to be but that’s stuff you work yourself into as the season goes on.”
The Irish went 73 yards on the opening possession of the second half, a drive capped by a Heiss dive from the 1.
The St. Pat’s defense then forced a punt and Will Moats stepped out of a tackle near midfield, broke to the left sideline and outraced the final Cardinals defenders to the end zone.
“We talked a lot about trying to clean things up,” Dodson said of the message that was delivered at the half. “We felt like we took some big plays away from ourselves in that first half and really limited our opportunities because of those mistakes. We changed a few of our schemes but nothing major. I thought kids came out and executed well in the second half.”