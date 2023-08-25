Jaxon Knisley scored three touchdowns, James Heirigs two and Sutton Tickle picked off two passes as St. Pat's defeated Cambridge Friday 35-0.

Knisley opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 45-yard touchdown run. Heirigs would extend the Irish lead to 13-0 with a two-yard run at the end of the first quarter.

A 39-yard touchdown pass and catch from Sam Troshynski to Knisley would give the Irish a 19-0 lead. Brecken Erickson caught the two-point try from Troshynski for a 21-0 lead at the half.

Heirigs added a 35-yard touchdown run and Knisley a 23-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Knisley finished unofficially with 113 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. Heirigs added 96 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns.

The Irish face Hi-Line at 7 p.m. Friday at Knights of Columbus Field in North Platte.