St. Pat’s hopes to stave off two slow starts in their opening two games in Week 2 against one of the toughest opponents on their schedule in Hi-Line.

James Heirigs has rushed for nearly 300 yards in the first two games for the Omaha World-Herald’s Class D1 No. 1 team. While he, Jaxon Knisley and Jackson Roberts spark the Irish offense, it might be the defensive line that’s the key to an Irish victory Friday at Knights of Columbus Field.

Hi-Line boasts Ryker Evans, one of the Telegraph area’s best running backs. The senior ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries in a 54-18 Week 1 victory over Pleasanton.

In his junior season, Evans ran for 1,268 yards and 26 touchdowns, averaging 9.8 yards per carry. That included 181 yards and two touchdowns against the Irish — albeit a 56-16 victory for St. Pat’s.

The Irish hope the answer is their defensive line, led by 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior Brecken Erickson, an all-state selection a year ago by the World-Herald.

“Brecken is just a heck of an athlete,” Irish head coach Kevin Dodson said after St. Pat’s opening win over Bridgeport in Week 0.

The defensive linemen sealed that Week 0 game, tipping a Nikolas Weibert third-quarter pass into the air, intercepting it and returning it for nearly 20 yards.

“He has a tendency to do those things,” Dodson said. “That was a great athletic play on his part.”

Evans himself is also a talented defensive player. He was an World-Herald all-state defensive back a year ago and landed on Huskerland Prep’s preseason all-state defense this year.

Tough opponent for a bounce back

After a heartbreaking loss at Grand Island last Friday, North Platte comes home to face Class B No. 5 Scottsbluff.

Four Bulldogs have rushed for more than 100 yards total this season after Brecken Torrez broke out with two touchdowns and 63 yards on the ground in that 28-27 loss to Grand Island.

He joins Xavier Albertson, Caden Joneson and Eli Broman in a four-pronged flexbone attack that has already racked up 774 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in just two games.

The Bearcats defeated Lincoln Pius X 34-7 in Week 1.

A Top 10 matchup in McCook

Gothenburg heads south to face McCook in a matchup of World-Herald top 10 teams.

The Swedes jumped into the ratings at No. 8 after a 29-6 victory at home against Ogallala in Week 1.

The perennially ranked Bison blanked Cozad 28-0 in Week 1. They came into the season No. 6 in the World-Herald ratings and moved up one spot to No. 5 this week.

Connell leads South Loup on the road

Trey Connell started exactly how was expected, rushing for 137 yards and five touchdowns in South Loup’s 48-21 victory over Elm Creek in Week 1.

The Bobcat super senior now leads the Class D2 No. 1 team into a Friday night showdown with Maywood-Hayes Center.

The Wolves started the season on the right foot in a 26-22 victory over Sutherland in the second year playing up in eight-man after several years at the six-man level.

MHC is led offensively by quarterback Kody Schwenk, running back Sawyer Dibbern and wide receiver Gage Gerlach.

Schwenk and freshman Cooper Soundy notched 15 total tackles apiece in the Week 1 victory.

Six-man showdown in Cody

No. 2 rated Arthur County heads north to face No. 5 Cody-Kilgore Friday.

Wolves quarterback Talan Storer found five different receivers throwing for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-24 victory over Garden County in Week 1. Dane Pilakowski rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Paxton enters ratings

Paxton blanked Hay Springs 33-0 in Week 1 and enters the World-Herald ratings at No. 10 in six-man.

The Tigers head west to Garden County for a Thursday night matchup against the Eagles. Gunnar Foster rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over Hay Springs.

Lincoln County wrap

Hershey (0-1) faces a tough test in Week 2, hosting Kearney Catholic on Friday. Senior running backs Alex Brown and Kaden Thompson combined for 94 yards in the Hershey opener and quarterback Cooper Hill connected with Thompson for a passing touchdown in Week 1.

Maxwell (1-0) goes on the road to face Bridgeport (0-2) Friday after a 72-6 victory over Morrill in Week 1. Sophomore Trevor Manka had nine total tackles and a tackle for loss in a strong Week 1 showing for the Maxwell defense. Senior Jaycob Young added three tackles for loss.

Sutherland (0-1) heads way out west to face Hemingford (1-0) after the Week 1 loss to Maywood-Hayes Center.

Brady (0-1) and Wallace (0-1) each have a bye.