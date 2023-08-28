HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Grand Island 28,

North Platte 27Breckin Torrez scored twice in the first half, giving North Platte a halftime lead, but the Bulldogs saw a fourth-quarter lead slip away for a 28-27 loss at Grand Island.

Xavier Albertson scored on a two-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give North Platte a 20-14 lead. However, it would be the blocked extra point that would figure the most in the Bulldogs road loss.

A 52-yard Eli Broman run had set up the score, helping to change the momentum after Grand Island had tied the game 14-14 after Albertson’s fumble.

Albertson would score again to start the fourth quarter, one play after a 43-yard run by Caden Joneson brought the ball down to the 3. That gave the Bulldogs a 13-point 27-14 lead.

Nelsyn Wheeler would score with just over six minutes to play for Grand Island to pull the Islanders to within 6 at 27-21.

The tying touchdown came on a fourth-down pass from Bode Albers to Justyce Hostetler after it looked like the Bulldogs had him stopped at the two.

Then Grand Island missed the extra point, but a Bulldog offsides gave the Islanders a second chance. The kick went through, giving Grand Island the 28-27 lead with three minutes to play.

Broman led the team on the ground with 97 yards on five carries. Albertson added 85 yards on 21 carries, Joneson 84 yards on 18 carries and Torrez 47 yards on four carries.

Joneson led the team in total tackles with eight.

St. Pat’s 35, Cambridge 0Jaxon Knisley scored three touchdowns, James Heirigs two and Sutton Tickle picked off two passes as St. Pat’s defeated Cambridge Friday 35-0.

Knisley opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 45-yard touchdown run. Heirigs would extend the Irish lead to 13-0 with a two-yard run at the end of the first quarter.

A 39-yard touchdown pass and catch from Sam Troshynski to Knisley would give the Irish a 19-0 lead. Brecken Erickson caught the two-point try from Troshynski for a 21-0 lead at the half.

Heirigs added a 35-yard touchdown run and Knisley a 23-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Knisley finished unofficially with 113 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. Heirigs added 96 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns.

The Irish face Hi-Line at 7 p.m. Friday at Knights of Columbus Field in North Platte.

Twin Loup 22, Anselmo-Merna 20MERNA — Twin Loup held off Anselmo-Merna for a 22-20 win on Friday.

Quinten Myers led Anselmo-Merna with 9-of-14 passing for 111 yards and 22 carries for 80 yards. Tyce Porter had three catches for 36 yards. Jadon Wells had five solo tackles.

Tallin Schauda was 4-of-6 for 41 yards passing and Aaron Glendy was 2-of-2 for 21 yards for Twin Loup. David Switzer had 11 carries for 121 yards. Waylon McBride had four catches for 46 yards.

Anselmo-Merna travels to Ansley-Litchfield on Friday.

SEM 67, Brady 21SUMNER — Sumner-Eddyville-Miller defeated Brady 67-21 on Friday.

For Brady, Rylie Shirk was 8-of-22 for 111 yards passing with 19 carries for 92 yards rushing. He also had seven solo tackles on defense. Cinch Sanger had seven catches for 65 yards.

Clark Padrnos had 162 yards passing for SEM, Jordan Scoville had eight carries for 67 yards, Cohen Rohde with two catches for 53 yards.

Brady travels to Heartland Lutheran on Sept. 8.

Arthur County 48,

Garden County 28ARTHUR — Arthur County defeated Garden County 48-28 on Friday.

Wyland Lobner led Garden County with 13-of-26 passing for 209 yards, Kyan Kramer added nine carries for 52 yards on the ground and Logan Levick had three catches for 92 yards.

Garden County hosts Paxton on Friday and Arthur County travels to Cody-Kilgore on Friday.

Paxton 33, Hay Springs 0

PAXTON — Paxton shut out Hay Springs 33-0 on Friday.

Tommy Markussen was 4-of-6 for 34 yards passing and had four solo tackles on defense for Paxton. Gunnar Foster had 11 carries for 57 yards and Wyatt Walker had two catches for 14 yards.

Paxton travels to Garden County on Friday.

Gibbon 15, Hershey 8GIBBON — Gibbon defeated Hershey 15-8 on Friday.

For Hershey, Cooper Hill was 6-of-14 for 164 yards passing, Kaden Thompson had five carries for 40 yards and two catches for 107 yards. Alex Brown and Brodey Hund each had 10 solo tackles on defense.

For Gibbon, Tyler Weismann was 8-of-10 with 109 yards, and Lucas Altwine had two catches for 52 yards.

Hershey hosts Kearney Catholic on Friday.

Hyannis 58, Kimball 20HYANNIS — Hyannis defeated Kimball 58-20 on Friday.

Ben Connell was 9-of-14 passing for 139 yards for Hyannis. Ely VanRenen had seven carries for 115 yards and Rylee Anderson had two carries for 88 yards. Danny Taylor had eight solo tackles.

Hyannis travels to Morrill on Friday.

McCook 28, Cozad 0COZAD — McCook shutout Cozad 28-0 on Friday.

Noah Shoemaker of Cozad was 6-of-22 with 36 yards passing, Dreu White had 10 carries for 49 yards and Olliver Davis two catches for 13 yards.

Cozad travels to Central City and McCook hosts Gothenburg on Friday.

Mullen 55,

Medicine Valley 14MULLEN — Mullen defeated Medicine Valley 55-14 on Friday.

Brody Senff had 65 rushing yards, and 16 passing yards for Medicine Valley.

Chasen Gracey had 58 yards rushing, 116 yards passing. Alex Werner had 32 yards rushing and 94 yards receiving, and Tate Kvanvig had 125 yards rushing for Mullen.

Medicine Valley travels to Burwell and Mullen hosts Twin Loup on Friday.

Hi-Line 54, Pleasanton 18EUSTIS — Hi-Line topped Pleasanton 54-18 on Friday.

For Hi-Line, Ryker Evans had 130 yards rushing and 82 yards passing. Asher Hecox had 23 yards rushing and Brody Diefenbaugh had 26 yards receiving.

For Pleasanton, Brennan Lindner had 42 yards passing, Ryelan Kingston has 89 yards rushing and Jaysen Cronin had 26 receiving yards.

Hi-Line travels to St. Pat’s on Friday.

Southern Valley 34, Sandhills Valley 26TRYON — Southern Valley defeated Sandhills Valley 34-26 on Friday.

For Sandhills Valley, Cayson Johnston had 45 yards rushing, Leyton Connell had 159 yards passing and Kyle Kramer had 136 receiving yards.

For Southern Valley, Kody Collins had 63 yards rushing, Tylor Grove had 36 receiving yards.

Sandhills Valley travels to Bayard on Friday.

York 46, Lexington 0LEXINGTON — York shut out Lexington 46-0 on Friday.

For Lexington, Jayden Thorell had 11 receiving yards and Isaiah Ellingson had 28 passing yards.

Lexington hosts Crete on Friday.

SCORES

Hitchcock County def. Bayard 54-12

Chase County def. Alliance 38-8

Cody-Kilgore def. Wallace 64-14

Gothenburg 29, Ogallala 6

Perkins County 20, Bridgeport 14

Sioux County 54, Creek Valley 6

Wauneta-Palisade 39, Banner County 10

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY

Medicine Valley 3, Mullen 0MULLEN — Medicine Valley shutout Mullen 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 on Friday.

For Medicine Valley, Stella Heapy had 10 kills, Remmi Stout had three aces and Kylie Rose and Sienna Houghtelling each had one block.

For Mullen, Medora Denaeyer and Allie Boyer each had six kills, Boyer and Erika Massey had three aces. Denaeyer and Hayley Donohoe had one block each.

Medicine Valley travels to Hi-Line and Mullen travels to Anselmo-Merna on Tuesday.

Bertrand 3,

Sandhills/Thedford 1BERTRAND — Bertrand defeated Sandhills/Thedford 26-24, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21 on Friday.

For Sandhills/Thedford, Jaylen Dimmitt and Natalie Deines had seven kills, Karley Haake had nine kills. Arena Fetty had four aces.

Sioux County 3, Creek Valley 0

BIG SPRINGS — Sioux County shutout Creek Valley 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 on Friday.

Anna Speirs had six kills for Creek Valley, Alexxa Fletcher and Ella Whiting each had two kills.

Creek Valley travels to Minatare on Thursday.

Southern Valley 3, Sandhills Valley 0TRYON — Southern Valley downed Sandhills Valley 25-18, 25-10, 25-14 on Friday.

Rhayana Bruns had four kills for Sandhills Valley, Ellexis Hagan and Peyton Moore each had one kills.

Sandhills Valley hosts a triangular on Thursday.

SATURDAY SCORES

Anselmo-Merna def. Maxwell 25-22, 25-21

Hitchcock County def. Heartland 25-11, 25-23

Maxwell def. Heartland 25-21, 19-25, 25-20

St. Pat’s def. Anselmo-Merna 25-10, 25-21

St. Pat’s def. Hitchcock County 25-23, 25-12

Alma def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-13, 25-8

Central Valley def. Hitchcock County 25-18, 25-12

Central Valley def. Maxwell 25-10, 25-12

Gothenburg def. Malcolm 25-17, 25-14

Gothenburg def. Milford 25-9, 25-16

Hampton def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-10, 25-20

Hastings def. Wallace 26-24, 25-15, 25-19

Hitchcock County def. Heartland 25-11, 25-23

Lincoln Northwest def. North Platte 26-24, 25-15

Medicine Valley def. Hampton 9-25, 25-15, 25-22

Medicine Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale 25-13, 25-9

Neligh-Oakdale def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-23, 25-12

North Platte def. Omaha Buena Vista 25-11, 25-12

North Platte def. Omaha Westview 25-16, 25-16

Norton Community, KS def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-19, 20-25, 25-12

Overton def. Anselmo-Merna 25-16, 25-12

Scottsbluff def. Lexington 25-10, 25-16, 25-13

Shelton def. St. Pat’s 25-14, 25-17

Southwest def. Atwood-Rawlins County (Kan.) 25-13, 25-10

Southwest def. Cambridge 25-23, 25-12

Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-10, 25-18

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SCORES

FRIDAY

Cozad def. Alliance 3-0

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Kearney Invite

Team results

1, Lincoln Southwest, 308. 2, Westside, 320. 3, Lincoln East, 321. 4, Broken Bow, 338. 5, Elkhorn South, 343. 6, Kearney, 358. 7, Lincoln Pius, 377. 8, North Platte, 397. 9, Lincoln Southeast, 401. 10, Kearney JV, 411. 11, Millard West, 416. 12, Columbus, 425. 13, Fremont, 441. 14, Norfolk, 444.

Individual results

(Top 10)

1, Isabella Elgert, Lincoln East, 73. 2, Yve Nelson, Lincoln Southwest, 75. 3, Molly Goc, Columbus, 75. 4, Sophia Martin, Westside, 75. 5, Lauryn Ball, Lincoln Southwest, 77. 6, Eden Larson, Lincoln Southwest, 77. 7, Chloe DiPrima, Westside, 77. 8, Julia Hyten, Lincoln Southwest, 78. 9, Ellen Bode, Elkhorn South, 79. 10, Lauren Lydiatt, Kearney, 79.