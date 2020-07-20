Both races for the Junior Ambassador Youth Golf Classic high school titles are deadlocked at the top after the first day of competition.
Connor Hasenauer, Kasch Morrison, Teegan Sonneman and Cole Schroer all shot 77 at Lake Maloney Golf Course to sit atop the boys high school division. Jayden Jones, Cole Fedderson and Jake Scherer are all one shot back as the tournament turns to River’s Edge Golf Course for the final day of competition on Tuesday.
Maya Lashley and Ali Boswell each shot 80 to sit at the top of the high schools girls division. Clara Hosman is one shot back after shooting an 81 and Madison Jackson is seven strokes back after an 87. Annica Harm is in solo fifth after shooting 91.
Caleb Castillo shot 76 to lead the junior boys division and Kaylee Carlson leads the junior girls division after a 94. The junior boys leaderboard rounds out with Owen Bartee, Max Denton, Jack Baker, Rylan Perry and Maxson Libsack. The junior girls leaderboard has Lainey Palmer and Camryn Johnson tied and Sawyer Swarm and Reece Ribera in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Stephanie Budke leads the youth girls division and Chase Wingett leads the youth boys division.
