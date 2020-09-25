Gavin White's blocked punt, kick propels Sutherland Sailors to 42-8 win over Hemingford

Sutherland junior Gavin White had a big hand in the Sailors getting over .500 for the first time this season Friday night.
Or, you could say it was what he did with his hands that played a big part.
White, rushing from the edge, blocked one punt and deflected another kick — two big special teams plays that led to touchdowns in the first half as the Sailors rolled to a 42-8 win over Hemingford in an 8-man prep football matchup. Both teams have 3-2 records through five weeks of the season.
“Obviously any time you get big plays out of the kicking game it’s always huge, especially when you are playing a good team like Hemingford,” Sutherland coach Brendan Geier said. “We knew that they were going to come in tonight well-prepared and well-coached. We needed to match their intensity early and plays like that really add up.”
White’s first block gave Sutherland the ball at the Bobcats 17 and Andrew Dowse connected with Ty Monie on a 13-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play at the end of the first quarter to give the Sailors a 14-0 lead.
“It really hyped us up,” White said of his first block. “We had great field position and it really set us up for that next drive and next touchdown.”
The score came about four minutes after Chance Elwood scored on a 35-yard run on the Sailors opening possession.
White deflected a punt in the final minute of the second quarter and Elwood went 27 yards for a score on the next play as the Sailors built a 28-0 lead at the break.
Hunter Cook had touchdown runs of 44 and 28 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively, and finished with a team-high 122 yards on 11 carries. Elwood added 72 yards as the Sailors rushed for a season-high 316 yards.
Casey Morgan added 86 yards — the majority of which came on a 48-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Sailors (3-2) built a 36-0 lead in the second half limited Hemingford to 195 yards overall and lost a shutout bid late in the third quarter.
“It starts with our preparation during the week,” White said. “It starts with our (defensive) line and starts with our coaches. Our line had a good push and our (line)backers were filling (lanes). It was just a great team effort tonight. It wasn’t one guy.”
Bobcats’ standout running back Brian Turek was held to 81 yards on 23 carries before leaving the game with an injury in the second half, and Hemingford had 182 yards on the ground as a team.
“(Turek) is an extremely talented player and has put up some great statistics this year,” Geier said. “We knew coming in that we were going to have to key on him along with some other players. I thought as the game wore on we did a great job of playing our responsibilities and playing him honest.”
Darin Turek had the team’s longest run of the night, a 39-yard dash in the third quarter that set up his 8-yard run for a score with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.
Hemingford moved 45 yards on their first offensive drive of the game, aided by two pass interference calls. The drive stalled at the Sailors 15 on an incomplete pass that was tipped at the line to waive off a potential third interference call.
The Bobcats never moved past midfield again in the first half and finished with just under 100 yards of offense over the first two quarters.
“It’s a credit to our kids,” Geier said. “I thought we had a great week of preparation and I thought (the players) all played to their responsibilities and just really did their jobs well tonight.”
