Gavin White's blocked punt, kick propels Sutherland Sailors to 42-8 win over Hemingford

White deflected a punt in the final minute of the second quarter and Elwood went 27 yards for a score on the next play as the Sailors built a 28-0 lead at the break.

Hunter Cook had touchdown runs of 44 and 28 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively, and finished with a team-high 122 yards on 11 carries. Elwood added 72 yards as the Sailors rushed for a season-high 316 yards.

Casey Morgan added 86 yards — the majority of which came on a 48-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Sailors (3-2) built a 36-0 lead in the second half limited Hemingford to 195 yards overall and lost a shutout bid late in the third quarter.

“It starts with our preparation during the week,” White said. “It starts with our (defensive) line and starts with our coaches. Our line had a good push and our (line)backers were filling (lanes). It was just a great team effort tonight. It wasn’t one guy.”

Bobcats’ standout running back Brian Turek was held to 81 yards on 23 carries before leaving the game with an injury in the second half, and Hemingford had 182 yards on the ground as a team.