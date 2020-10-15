Geiser: Animals may be displaced during the fall

Many areas that wildlife are using as a food source and for cover are taken away during the harvest. This disruption causes animals to travel in search of other cover and food. Along with the harvest many animals become very active during this time of year and their movements change dramatically. Many animals are trying to prepare for the cold winter months ahead, young animals of the year search for their own territories, and some become more active because of daylight changes, and breeding seasons.

Squirrel movements

If you’ve driven around almost any town you have probably noticed the increased amount of squirrel activity and the amount of dead ones hit by cars on our city streets. Squirrels sprint at blinding speeds and stop on a dime, so it’s hard to determine where they are going if you are behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Right now juvenile squirrels from this summers’ litters are setting out to find and establish their own territory before winter arrives and they attempt countless road crossings in the process. As you drive the streets give them a brake, after all they are just doing what they instinctively do this time of year, which is securing territories and stock-piling food for the winter months and these young squirrels are just learning about vehicles and they don’t always notice the traffic they may be headed into.