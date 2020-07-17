Geiser: Be able to recognize and treat chigger bites

This time of year many outdoor enthusiasts may find themselves with an itchy rash from a microscopic mite known as the red bug or chigger. Chiggers are not bugs or insects they are in the family of mites. Mites are arachnids, like spiders and are closely related to ticks.
After adult chiggers lay their eggs, the eggs hatch into red, six-legged larvae that are about 0.3 millimeters long. The babies don’t have wings or travel very far without a host. They usually congregate in large groups on leaves, weeds and grass about a foot off the ground or less. These babies are what cling to our clothing as we walk by — they travel on our clothes until they find skin to attach to.
Chiggers bite similar to ticks; they attach by inserting piercing mouthparts into the skin. Most chigger bites will be around the ankles, the back of the knees, under the belt line and in the armpits. The insertion of the mouthpart is not noticeable and the bite alone is not the source of the itch.
The reason the bite itches relentlessly and for such a long time is because the chigger injects saliva into its victim after attaching to the skin. This saliva contains a digestive enzyme that dissolves the skin cells it contacts. This liquefied tissue, not blood, is what the chigger ingests and uses for food.
A chigger usually goes unnoticed for one to three hours after it starts feeding. During this period the chigger continues to inject its digestive saliva and feeding. After a few hours the skin reacts by hardening the cells on all sides of the saliva path, eventually forming a hard tube-like structure called a stylostome.
The stylostome functions like a straw for the hungry chigger. The chigger sits with its mouthparts attached to the stylostome and it sucks up liquefied tissue. If left undisturbed, the chigger will continue injecting saliva into the bite and feeding on liquid tissue.
The stylostome is what gets irritated and inflames the surrounding tissue, causes the red welt and intense itching. The longer the chigger feeds, the deeper the stylostome grows, and the larger the welt will eventually become. Some people may have larger welts because of an allergic reaction to the chigger’s saliva along with the irritation of the stylostome.
Itching usually peaks a day or two after the bite occurs. This happens because the stylostome remains imbedded in the skin tissue long after the chigger is gone. The stylostome is eventually absorbed by the body — after that the itching will subside.
Although chiggers can stay attached to your skin for several days and continue eating, they are very easily brushed off and are usually knocked off once you begin to scratch or take a shower or bath.
Myths about chiggers
One of the greatest misconceptions about chiggers is that they burrow into our skin and eventually die within the tissues causing a persistent itch. They do not live under our skin and burrow around. Chiggers are not equipped to burrow, and even though they are very small, they are much too large to enter through the pores.
Preventative measures
Always try to stay on roads and trails — chiggers live in wooded areas, grassy fields, gardens, parks, moist areas near lakes, rivers, etc.
Keep moving because the worst chigger infestations occur when sitting or lying down especially in sunny spots at midday when temperatures are above 60 degrees. Chiggers are most active in afternoons or when the ground temperature is between 77 and 86 degrees. Chiggers become inactive when temperatures fall below 60 degrees and temperatures below 42 degrees will kill chiggers. Chiggers usually avoid objects hotter than 99 degrees.
Wearing the right kind of clothing will aid in warding off chiggers. Shorts, sleeveless shirts and sandals are not what you want to wear in chigger-infested areas. Wear tightly woven socks and clothes, long pants, long sleeved shirts and high shoes or boots. Tucking pant legs inside boots and buttoning cuffs and collars tightly will help keep wandering chiggers on the outside of clothing.
Once home, change clothes and wash them in warm water as soon as possible and before wearing them again. Without washing, the chiggers will be there the next time the clothes are worn. Hanging clothes in hot sunshine will help rid your clothes of chiggers if they can’t be washed right away.
Mosquito repellents will repel chiggers. Applying these products to exposed skin and around the edge of openings in your clothes, such as cuffs, waistbands, shirt fronts and boot tops, will force chiggers to cross the treated line before they get inside your clothes.
Some natural sprays have been shown to keep chiggers away. Use sprays with essential oils such as citronella, tea tree, jojoba, eucalyptus, geranium, or lemon grass.
Treatments
Nail polish isn’t a good treatment for chigger bites, it will only cover the bite and possibly cause infection, instead, apply an antiseptic to any welts and use an over-the-counter anti-itch medication, such as hydrocortisone or Calamine lotion.
If you must scratch, disinfect the chigger bite with topical antiseptics so the bite area doesn’t become infected.
Knowing the facts about chiggers will make outdoor excursions more enjoyable.
Hunter education class
A hunter education class will be held on from 9 to 1 a.m. July 27-30. Firearm hunter education courses provide instruction in the areas of safe firearm use, shooting and sighting techniques, hunter ethics, game identification and conservation management. Hunters ages 12 to 29 must have completed firearm hunter education and carry proof on their person when hunting anything with a firearm or air gun.
Firearm hunter education courses are offered by knowledgeable and dedicated volunteer instructors. Hunters ages 12 to 29 must have completed firearm hunter education and carry proof on their person when hunting anything with a firearm or air gun. Students 11 years of age and older on the examination day will be able to take the test and complete the course, and may be issued a certificate of successful completion of the course. Pre-registration is required. Students can sign up on the Game and Parks web page at outdoornebraska.gov/huntereducation.
Boating safety course
Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985, is required to successfully complete a boating safety course and possess a course certificate while operating a boat or personal watercraft. You must be at least 14 years of age to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska. The boater education course is available online at outdoornebraska.gov/boatereducation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.