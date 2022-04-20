Geiser: City Nature Challenge coming to North Platte

Nebraskans of all ages are invited to participate in the City Nature Challenge, a global event to find and document urban wildlife.

The challenge, which runs April 29 to May 8, is a chance to look for nature in urban areas and learn about the animal and plant life discovered there.

Participating in the week-long challenge is easy. First, download the free iNaturalist app to a smartphone or tablet, then get outside to find wildlife, take pictures of what you find and upload them to iNaturalist between April 29 and May 2. iNaturalist will then help identify observations between May 3 to 8.

Wildlife can be any wild plant, animal, insect, fungi or other evidence of life, such as scat, fur or tracks. Participants can even document species through their windows.

In North Platte, a City Nature Challenge is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2 at Cody Park along the North Platte River. Three stations consisting of birds, aquatic species and plants and fungi will be available for anyone wishing to participate in the challenge. Those interested in participating in the challenge are welcome to spend as much time at each station as they wish to learn about all the different species found at the park.

Other locations across the state hosting projects include Lincoln, Norfolk, Omaha and Scotts Bluff County, and anyone may also participate in the CNC global project.

Three participants from the state level and three each from the city projects will be randomly selected to receive a token of appreciation for supporting the challenge.

Brush up on the animals, plants and fungi you might discover by participating in City Nature Challenge Speaker Series online chats from 7 to 8 p.m. April 26. Register to attend through the event listings at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

Or get help identifying your observations or learning about how to identify local wildlife by joining virtual informal ID parties daily from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. May 4 to 6. Register to attend through the event listings at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

Visit outdoornebraska.gov/citynaturechallenge for more information about the City Nature Challenge, including a video about how to use iNaturalist and partners on the projects.

The City Nature Challenge, launched in 2016 as a competition between two U.S. cities, is now an international competition to document nature and better understand urban biodiversity. In 2021, more than 400 cities in 44 countries participated, contributing more than 1 million observations to iNaturalist.

Game and Parks fishing resources

Anglers planning summer fishing trips can use the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website as a resource.

Many anglers already buy their Nebraska fishing permits online. But by spending some time on the website, anglers of all experience levels may discover something new about fishing in the state.

Among the fishing-related topics to browse are:

» Interactive maps — Click on Maps at the top of outdoornebraska.org to find lake depths in the lake contour map (as well as maps you can download and print), discover where boat ramps are located along the Missouri River, locate public fishing areas, and browse public access sites in the Open Fields and Waters Program.

» Fish identification — If you want to learn more about Nebraska’s fish species, download the “Fish Key: A Guide to the Most Commonly Caught Fish in Nebraska.”

» Fishing events — Find a list of community fishing nights, fishing tournaments and any upcoming public informational meetings.

» Fish stocking — Each year, millions of fish are stocked in Nebraska to enhance fishing opportunities. Explore the stocking database to see the many species stocked in hundreds of waters.

» Beginner fishing — Read “Going Fishing,” a basic guide that covers everything you need to know to get started fishing. Topics include equipment, tackle, casting, knot tying, tips for targeting species you can catch from shore and much more.

Aside from the “Fishing Guide,” which include regulations, and the “Fishing Forecast,” which highlights the best places to catch the biggest and most fish of several species, Game and Parks offers even more resources through its website. Discover videos, fish sampling reports and area-specific publications on fishing in the Omaha metro area, the Sandhills, along the Interstate 80 corridor and Nebraska’s trout streams.

Mobile fishing permits may be purchased from and displayed on a smartphone or tablet. Like a paper permit, the angler must display the mobile permit upon request by a conservation officer. Save the image of the permit on the device by taking a screenshot.

For more information on fishing in Nebraska, explore outdoornebraska.gov/fishing.

Boater education

Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985, is required to successfully complete a boating safety course and possess a course certificate while operating a boat or personal watercraft. Watercraft operators must be at least 14 years of age to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska.

Boating safety courses teach students how to safely operate a motorized boat while following all rules and regulations. Topics covered include navigation and safe operation, Nebraska laws, and emergency preparedness.

There are three options for taking a class; Option A is a 6-hour in-person classroom session taught by certified volunteers and agency staff. Students will take a proctored exam and the end of the class. Option B is a self-taught home study course. Students can download and review the course study materials. After studying, students will need to register for an Option B test-out session to take a proctored exam. Option C is an online course. Students can take the class at their own pace from wherever is convenient for them. The cost of the course is $29.95.

To find or register for a class or for more information about boater education visit the Game and Parks web page at outdoornebraska.gov/boatereducation.