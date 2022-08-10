Geiser: Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1 in Nebraska

The annual dove season opener is Sept. 1 and hunters will be in the field trying their hand at shooting these fast-flying birds.

Dove hunting is a fun way to spend time in the field with family and friends. It’s also an excellent opportunity to introduce youth and other novice hunters to hunting.

Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits and provide some excellent wing-shooting opportunities. The dove season is statewide Sept. 1 to Oct. 30, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared doves in aggregate.

Hunters may use shotguns 10 gauge or smaller. Shotguns must be plugged to limit shell capacity to no more than three shells in the magazine and chamber combined.

Bow and arrow may also be used, crossbows are not allowed for migratory birds. Doves must be shot in flight and may be taken 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.

Sunflowers, millet and wheat provide good food sources and dove hunting opportunities.

Many wildlife management areas have been planted with these crops earlier this year. For a listing of these areas, view the 2022 Dove Hunting Fact Sheet at outdoornebraska.gov/smallgamespecies.

Preseason scouting is recommended due to changing weather and habitat conditions.

All publicly accessible sites throughout the state — including federal, state, conservation partner and private lands enrolled in Game and Parks’ Open Fields and Waters Program — are displayed in the "2022-23 Public Access Atlas," which can be found at outdoornebraska.org/publicaccessatlas.]

Private lands throughout the state also provide excellent hunting opportunities for doves. Hunters are reminded that they must obtain landowner permission prior to accessing private lands in Nebraska.

Nebraska residents 16 years and older and all nonresidents are required to have a valid Nebraska small game hunting permit, habitat stamp and Harvest Information Program number. Get the free HIP number at outdoornebraska.gov/hip or at any Game and Parks office.

Federal and state migratory bird hunting stamps, or duck stamps, are not required to hunt doves. Shotgun plugs are also required, restricting it to no more than three shells.

Hunters who harvest a dove with a leg band should contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at reportband.gov.

In addition, randomly selected hunters will be asked to save one wing from each dove during the first week of the season and mail them postage-free to USFW.

Eurasian collared-doves also may be harvested between Oct. 31 and Aug. 31, 2023, with bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively.

For summaries of hunting regulations, read the "Small Game and Waterfowl Guide" at outdoornebraska.gov/guides. Purchase permits at outdoornebraska.org.

Hunter education

Hunter’s ages 12 to 29 must have completed firearm hunter education and carry proof on their person when hunting anything with a firearm or crossbow.

Those wishing to bow hunt must complete the bow hunter education course and carry proof on their person when hunting deer, antelope, elk or mountain sheep with a bow and arrow.

An Apprentice Hunter Education Exemption Certificate is available for those who have not completed the hunter education requirements. For $5 the apprentice exemption certificate provides the novice hunter age 12 and older an opportunity to try hunting and receive training from an experienced hunter before completing a hunter education course.

A hunter using this certificate must be accompanied at all times by a licensed, experienced hunter age 19 or older. This certificate may be obtained once in each person’s lifetime, expires on Dec. 31 and may be renewed once for a consecutive year.

Hunter education courses are easy. Go to outdoornebraska.org and click education, then hunter education. To take the online course, study for free as long as you need with the online course material, take the test and once you have passed the course pay the $29.50 vendor fee.

From there those 16 and older may print their certificate; those 11 to 15 must attend and pass a two-hour Hunt Safe Session with a certified hunter education instructor before getting their hunter education certificates.

Game and Parks at the state fair

The Nebraska State Fair starts Aug. 26 in Grand Island and runs through Sept. 2. You won’t want to miss the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Outdoor Encounter exhibit in the Nebraska building.

The Nebraska State Fair is a longstanding Nebraska tradition that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been a part of for decades.

The Game and Parks Outdoor Encounter exhibit draws crowds each year who come to see our 6,000-gallon aquarium filled with fish found in Nebraska waters along with a huge diorama of the Niobrara River Valley, which includes a 12-foot waterfall with an interactive stream flowing from it.

An information booth with Game and Parks staff is there for any questions, and there are many interactive and educational hands-on activities for all ages including the pellet gun range and indoor archery.

An outdoor area featuring beautiful landscaping with park benches, a pollinator garden and gazebo will provide a great place to rest while the kids play on the king of the hill mound, scoot down the earth slide, climb the larger-than-life spider web, or crawl through the prairie dog tunnels.

A meandering stream, mock campsite and beautifully landscaped grounds give fair visitors a place to explore with hands-on activities.

Visitors can enjoy the sky fort designed for kids and adults of all ages to learn about nature and outdoor recreational activities using educational and interpretative signage throughout the fort.