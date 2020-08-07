Geiser: Frog hunters will be in the field this month

August is the month most folks consider bullfrog season; that is when the season was for frog hunters in western Nebraska until last year when season changes were made.
The bullfrog season runs all year for people west of U.S. Highway 81, with no minimum length limit and bullfrogs can be harvested by all legal harvest methods. For those chasing bullfrogs east of U.S. Highway 81, the season will start on its prior, regular date of Aug. 15 and will run through Oct 31. East of Highway 31, bullfrogs must measure 4½ inches from snout to vent or be released. Only the entrails may be removed before transport. The daily bag limit of eight frogs and a possession limit of 16 is still in place for both areas.
North American bullfrogs are found near lakes, ponds, rivers or bogs. Warm, still, shallow waters with a lot of aquatic vegetation favor bullfrogs by providing suitable habitats for growth, reproduction and escape from predators.
Bullfrogs are the largest in the frog species found in North America, weighing up to a pound and reaching 7 to 8 inches long. Color varies from brownish to shades of green, often with spots or blotches of a darker color about the back. The hind feet are fully webbed. The sex of an adult bullfrog can be easily determined by examining the size of the tympanum or the external ear of the frog relative to the size of their eyes. The tympanum is a round circle located on the side of the head near the eye, and in males it is much larger than the eye. In females the tympanum is as large as or smaller than their eye. Adult females are larger in body size than adult males and during the breeding season the throat of the male bullfrog is yellow, whereas the female’s is white.
North American bullfrogs prefer warm weather and will hibernate during cold weather. A bullfrog may bury itself in mud and construct a small cave-like structure for the winter. Bullfrogs can live up to around nine years in the wild.
The bullfrog’s hunting style is a sit-and-wait style. Bullfrogs can wait for a long time for some type of prey to come by, then, with a flash of the tongue, they grab it and bring it back into their mouths. Bullfrogs are active both during the day and at night; they are most active when the weather is moist and warm. They are huge predators eating snakes, worms, insects, smaller frogs, tadpoles and aquatic eggs of fish, insects or salamanders. Bullfrogs are cannibalistic and will not hesitate to eat their own kind. They also have a good sense of vision and can sense vibrations, which aid in hunting.
Adult males are very aggressive and defend their territories, which can range from 9 to 82 feet of shoreline, by physically wrestling with other male frogs. You can tell when you are close to a male bullfrog by its unique, low rumbling call, which has a low frequency and can be heard for about ð of a mile. The males are the only ones that sing their low-bellowing chorus line, the croaking or advertisement calls as they are called by people, are made to attract females and to warn other males of their territory.
The American bullfrog is one of the worst invasive species in the world. Native to eastern North America, this species of frog was introduced to western parts of the U.S. and other countries as either a food source, as a species to control insect pests or through accidental introduction. Bullfrogs were introduced in California in the 1890s and Colorado in the early 1900s and are now found in all 50 states and Hawaii.
People hunt bullfrogs for the delicious frog legs, and they have a limited hunting season in most states. Bullfrogs are also eaten by a wide variety of other animals, which include: herons, egrets, turtles, raccoons and belted kingfishers.
Frogs can be taken both day and night with nighttime being the best time for frog hunting. As soon as it gets dark, frog hunters paddle kayaks, canoes and johnboats quietly along weeded shorelines, or wade quietly along the bank, searching for frogs with flashlights, lanterns, spotlights or the preferred headlamp. Once spotted, hunters attempt to catch the big, green frogs with their chosen method. Often all you see in the narrow beam of your light is a resting frog’s eyes and the top of its head sitting or floating just above the waterline. The great thing about hunting frogs is all ages can enjoy the sport.
Captured frogs are commonly kept in wire mesh fish baskets or wet gunny sacks on the bottom of the boat, tied onto waders or carried.
Nebraska fishing regulations stipulate that bullfrogs must be taken by hand, hand net or hook-and-line. This allows them to be taken unharmed, so frogs that don’t meet the legal size limit for those frogging east of Highway 81, can be released in good health. Anyone 16 years of age or older does need a valid Nebraska fishing permit to legally take frogs. Nebraska law allows frogs to be transported alive or gutted, but the frog’s body must be left intact during transport.
Buffalo Bill’s mansion to open
The mansion at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park will reopen to the public beginning Aug. 7.
The historic buildings operated by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission had remained closed during the current public health crisis so staff could form plans to protect important historical resources, which cannot be disinfected the same way as other facilities or items. Scout’s Rest Ranch Barn, the log cabin and grounds at the historical park have been open to park guests.
The mansion will be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Some exhibits have been removed from these locations for safekeeping, while others will be monitored as long as the health situation lasts to ensure ongoing protection.
Visitors are reminded to recreate responsibly, including wearing a mask in the historic buildings and visitor centers, using hand sanitizer and refraining from touching items inside the buildings. Guests also should follow state and local health measures, including social distancing, limiting group size and staying home if sick or knowingly exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Game and Parks is continuing to make services and amenities available and is committed to keeping the public and its staff safe during the COVID-19 health crisis. For more information, or to purchase a park entry permit, go to outdoornebraska.org.
Fall turkey permits
Hunters may begin purchasing fall turkey permits at 1 p.m. Aug. 10. Permits will be available at outdoornebraska.org, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices and mobile turkey permits are available on devices and will be available for purchase through the end of the season.
By using a mobile permit, a paper copy isn’t needed, however, be sure to save the image of the permit to your device in case internet service isn’t available in the field.
A fall turkey permit is valid statewide and allows a hunter to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Each fall turkey hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth. Shooting times are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. It is unlawful to take or attempt to take any turkey perched in a tree before sunrise. The fall turkey season is Sept. 15 to Jan. 31, 2021.
For more information about turkey hunting in Nebraska, legal and unlawful methods of take, read the 2020 Turkey Guide available at local vendors or at outdoornebraska.gov/guides.
