Geiser: Go birding for Migratory Bird Month

Now is the time to get outside and see the many different species of birds are migrating through our area. Shore birds are visible from many roadways and backroads near wet meadows and throughout the sandhills, while other small songbirds can be seen at city and state parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas.

Recent snow and rains have filled up many of the meadows and sandhill playas attracting many birds like avocets, curlews, ibis and egrets in search of worms, grubs and other nutrient-rich food.

Other birds might be passing through or are back for the summer to nest and breed, including yellow-rumped warblers, cedar waxwings, white-crowned sparrows and many more. It’s a good time to provide food, water and nesting material for backyard birds.

Nebraska is situated on a major bird migration route, and thousands of species pass through each spring and fall. This makes Nebraska a wonderful place for birdwatching. To celebrate all the different species, there is an International Migratory Bird Day. The day was started in 1993 and is celebrated annually on the second Saturday of May. It is a chance for conservationists, natural resource agencies, families and individuals to celebrate birds and bird migration.

Realizing that not all agencies and organizations can host birding events on one specific Saturday, organizers in Nebraska decided to create a month-long celebration of birds, bird watching and bird migration to help Nebraskans learn about and appreciate our feathered friends.

Public awareness is crucial for migratory bird conservation. Citizens who are enthusiastic about birds and informed about happenings in the bird world can make a tremendous contribution to maintaining healthy bird populations. Through Nebraska International Migratory Bird Month events, the public can become educated, inspired and empowered to conserve and protect our bird populations.

Throughout May, many events will take place across the state where individuals and families can attend guided bird walks, learn about how to make their backyards more bird friendly, make bird feeders and much more.

In North Platte, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Tout Bird Club will host a birding event on May 22. All ages are welcome to come learn about birds at Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area as part of Nebraska International Migratory Bird Month.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. at the shelter area at the SRA, with birding stations to build bird feeders, nesting material and more. At 7 p.m., join us for a hike along the scenic trail adjacent to the North Platte River and view all the different bird species in the area.

The event is free, but a valid Nebraska park permit is required. Permits are available online at outdoornebraska.org or at local vendors. Daily permits are $6 and yearly permits $31.

Migratory Bird Month events will give those who attend a greater understanding and appreciation for the feathered visitors that pass through our state each year. For more information or to find a birding event in Nebraska, visit nebraskabirdmonth.org.

New website for Nebraska birding

Searching for places to find birds can be overwhelming and trying to decide where to go birding can be hard. The New Nebraska Birding Guide provides descriptions for 80 locations that offer great birding opportunities. Details are provided for each site, including habitat information, birds to observe, trails to explore, amenities, fees, and more.

This guide showcases the unique ecological regions and habitats of the state, offering birders in Nebraska opportunities to learn about unique ecosystems as well as the birds that inhabit them.

The website launched just in time for Nebraska Bird Month. There is no better time to go birding than right now, as this enriching hobby will get everyone connected with nature. To learn more tips and resources for birding, creating bird-friendly yards, and ways to get involved with bird conservation visit NEBirdingGuide.org.

Seasonal workers for state park areas

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hiring immediately for seasonal jobs at its state park areas, including the Venture Park region of the Platte River. Openings are for a variety of positions across the state. All experience levels are welcome.

The positions available offer hands-on training in an engaging park environment where workers can appreciate nature and outdoor recreation. Their service will impact the state’s premier vacation destinations and tourist attractions while benefitting the local economy.

Anyone looking for fun and adventure can learn more or apply at outdoornebraska.gov/workinapark.

Enders Reservoir BioBlitz

Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area will be hosting a two-day BioBlitz May 20-21 for people of all ages.

Participants will help set reptile, amphibian and mammal traps, as well as bat nets on day one. On day two, they’ll have the opportunity to learn more about the animals captured and released during the bioblitz.

Professional biologists from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies will present on mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, aquatic species, and pollinators — and pollinator planting.

Find the complete schedule in the events listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

The event is free, but a Nebraska state park entry permit is required. Park permits can be purchased at the park the day of the event or online at outdoornebraska.org.