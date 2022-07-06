Geiser: July busy at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park

The North Platte Pow Wow is back at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park featuring dancers, singers, drum contests, a salute to veterans and more. During the event there will be many food and merchandise vendors for park guests to browse through.

The event begins Friday at 7 p.m. and continues Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Camping is available at Buffalo Bill State Recreation area, which adjoins the historical park. Admission for the event is $15 for a weekend pass or $7 for a daily pass. For more information call 308-520-9516, email northplattepowwow@gmail.com, or check the North Platte Pow Wow Facebook page for more activities during this week.

Royal Buffalo Hunt of 1872

The 1872 meeting of Lt. Col. George Custer, Gen. Phil Sheridan, Grand Duke Alexis of Russia, and “Buffalo Bill” Cody captured the attention of the world, yet few know today of the activities of the four during this royal buffalo hunt.

With the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the hunt, Nebraska author Jeff Barnes narrates the story of Custer, Sheridan and the Grand Duke in Omaha, followed by their Union Pacific railroad trip across the state, the meeting with Cody in North Platte, and their participation in perhaps the most famous big game hunt ever. Barnes will use newspaper accounts with photographs and images of the period to tell the story to park guests.

The free presentation by Barnes is at 3 p.m. July 16, at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park. A park entry permit is required at the ranch. From 5 to 7 p.m. a buffalo burger picnic will take place at the Lincoln County Historical Museum. The cost is $8 per person and kids 7 and younger are free.

Paddlefish snagging applications

Applications for paddlefish snagging permits will be accepted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through July 14.

Mail applications must be received by Game and Parks’ Lincoln office by 5 p.m. CT July 14, while online applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. July 14.

Two anglers may submit a joint application, but the applicants must both be residents or nonresidents. The lowest preference point total between the two applicants will be used in the draw.

An angler must be 12 years old by Oct. 1 to apply for a snagging permit.

Permits will be awarded through a random drawing based on angler preference points.

Applicants supplying email addresses will be notified when the draw is complete. Others should monitor their status online. Drawing results will be available by July 20. Successful applicants will have until Aug. 5 to complete the purchase of awarded permits.

Permits awarded but unpaid will result in the applicant losing preference points and forfeiting the permit. Unpaid or unawarded permits remaining after the draw will be made available to the next resident successful applicants.

In lieu of participating in the draw, resident anglers may purchase one preference point during the application period for $10 and nonresidents may buy one for $20.

Snagging of paddlefish and nongame fish is permitted Oct. 1 to 31 in the Missouri River from the Gavins Point Dam downstream to the mouth of the Big Sioux River at mile marker 734.

For more information, including an application form, read the “2022 Nebraska Fishing Guide” at outdoornebraska.gov/guides.

Carp-O-Rama

The annual Carp-O-Rama at Lake Maloney is back this year with a fun-filled day for those attending.

Carp-O-Rama is free for the public and all ages are invited to attend. The fun will begin at 8 a.m. July 23 and goes until 1 p.m.

Nebraska Game and Parks staff will be on hand to answer any questions you might have.

You don’t need any fishing equipment for this event. Everything from rods and reels to bait is supplied by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. If you have your own equipment, feel free to bring it too.

Nebraska Game and Parks fisheries biologists will chum the lake with a corn mixture around the main boat ramp and jetty area a couple days in advance to lure the big-scaled fish into the area.

While you’re at the lake, learn the art of recording fish images on fabric at the fish printing booth. This ancient Japanese art form or Gyotaku is a great way to keep a memory of the fish caught. Bring a T-shirt if you’d like to print your fish on a shirt as a keepsake.

Take your fish to the cleaning table for demonstrations on how to fillet and score carp and prepare it for the table. A free shore lunch along with Dutch oven dessert will be served.

Bighorn sheep lottery

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting applications for one 2022 bighorn sheep lottery permit.

A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application. Only Nebraska residents 12 years and older are eligible for the lottery. It is unlawful to submit more than one application in a calendar year. Residents may receive only one permit in a lifetime and permits are not transferable.

The application period ends Aug. 5. Applications will be received at Game and Parks offices until 5 p.m. or, if applying at outdoornebraska.org, through 11:59 p.m. CT Aug. 5.

The permit will be drawn Aug. 31, and the successful applicant will be notified.

The 2022 bighorn sheep season is Nov. 29 to Dec. 22.