Geiser: Kites and Castles is back

The annual Kites and Castles is on the Martin Bay beach at beautiful Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area on Saturday.

Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m. MT followed by sandcastle and sculpture building from noon to 4 p.m. Judging will be from 4 to 5 p.m. and awards will be given to the castle building winners at 5 p.m.

Food vendors will be on hand at Kites and Castles and bring a kayak, canoe or paddle board to attend the kayaking the castles after the judging.

This is a great way to enjoy the day with family and friends. Whether you’re building a sand sculpture, flying a kite, or just watching all the talented people building their sculptures, it will be a day well spent outside.

For more information about the event, visit kitesandcastles.com. The Kites and Castles event is free, but a Nebraska State Park Entry permit is required to enter the recreation area. All times given are Mountain Time for this event.

Merritt Reservoir SRA events

Uncover the fantastic world of nighttime insects at Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, renowned for its dark skies, on Aug. 4.

The program Spectacular Stars, Magnificent Moths Nocturnal Insects will introduce visitors to the process of “moth lighting.”

In moth lighting, a large bright light bulb and white bed sheet are set up. Moths are attracted to the light and the bed sheet, as a background, will help experts identify different species. Moths will be captured, photographed, then released. Come out and see how many species are captured.

The program starts at 3 p.m., with moth lighting beginning at 8:30 p.m. Meet at the Snake River Shelter.

A Nebraska vehicle park entry permit is required.

Family fishing night

A family fishing event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Iron Horse Lake in North Platte.

Family fishing is a Nebraska Game and Parks program designed to help make family fishing adventures possible and rewarding.

The event is free and loaner fishing equipment, bait and staff will be on hand to assist those of all ages learn the basics of this fun and relaxing activity.

Everyone is invited regardless of age or skill. Those 16 years and older wanting to fish will need a valid fishing license.

Look for the colorful fishing trailer at the south side of Iron Horse Lake near the fishing piers.

Take ‘Em Fishing

The Take ’Em Fishing challenge sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, is still going on until Sept. 15.

All anglers need to do is share your passion of with someone whether it’s a grandchild, a child, a spouse, a neighbor, a colleague or a friend, it doesn’t matter if they’ve never fished before, or if they just haven’t fished for some time.

When you introduce — or reintroduce — someone new to fishing, snap a photo and fill out the online form at the Game and Parks web site at outdoornebraska.org/takeemfishing where you’ll be registered to win great prizes including two-nights at a Game and Parks cabin, fishing and outdoor gear and a fishing kayak.

Bighorn sheep lottery application deadline

Hunters that would like to apply for a bighorn sheep lottery permit have until Aug. 5.

The bighorn sheep lottery is open only to Nebraska residents and offers the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a full-curl ram.

Only one application per calendar year may be submitted. All applications must be accompanied by a non-refundable lottery application fee of $29.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Game and Parks Commission’s Lincoln office or online through the Game and Parks permitting system at outdoornebraska.org no later than 11:59 p.m. CT Aug. 5.

The drawing for the lottery will be in August 2022 and the successful applicant will be notified by Game and Parks staff.

The winner of the lottery permit will receive up to four days of free guide service from Game and Parks staff and up to four days and nights of meals and lodging at Fort Robinson State Park.

Since Game and Parks began making permits available, approximately $1.4 million has been raised from the permit auctions and lottery permits. These proceeds are critical to the continued success of bighorn sheep conservation efforts in Nebraska and made it possible to return bighorn sheep to some of their native ranges in the Panhandle.

For more information about the lottery, visit outdoornebraska.gov/bighornsheeplottery.