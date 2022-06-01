Geiser: Learn with biologists at the Buffalo Bill Bioblitz

Enjoy two days of exploring for all ages at Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area during the Bioblitz starting at 5 p.m. Friday at the shelter near the campground. All ages are welcome to attend. You will get to explore the area with biologists and naturalists to find species like frogs, snakes, birds and small mammals.

Participants can help biologists and naturalists set traps and search for different animal species at the state park. At 9 p.m. on Friday, Bioblitz participants can view and learn about netting bats and see what kinds of bats are caught.

On Saturday, the fun begins at 7 a.m. with learning about small mammals and view what small mammals were caught in live traps. At 8:45 a birding session begins. Conservation officers will be on hand to show the crimestoppers trailer and talk to park guests about wildlife. At 11:45, we’ll learn all about amphibians. Then at 2 p.m. it’s all about reptiles followed by invasive species, plants, insects and pollinator gardens.

For more information about the bioblitz, email meghanmanary@nebraska.gov or check Facebook for the Buffalo Bill Bioblitz flier. A park entry permit is required and can be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org. There is no fee to attend the bioblitz.

Red Willow family fun night

Red Willow State Recreation Area will be hosting a family fun night next week,

The family fun night will start at 6 p.m. with a family cookout followed by kayaking, fishing and archery then s’mores at the campfire until 10 p.m. The activities are free but a valid Nebraska Park Entry Permit is required.

Other family fun night dates are June 22, July 6 and Aug. 3. For more information call the Red Willow State Recreation Area at 308-345-5899. Red Willow is located about 8 miles north of McCook.

Family fishing event

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be hosting a family fishing event Friday, June 10 at Birdwood Lake Wildlife Management Area from 6 to 8 p.m.

Family fishing nights are a Nebraska Game and Parks program designed to help make family fishing adventures possible and rewarding. The events are free and loaner fishing equipment, bait and staff will be on hand to assist those of all ages learn the basics of this fun and relaxing activity. Everyone is invited regardless of age or skill. Those 16 years and older wanting to fish will need a valid fishing license. Look for the colorful Game and Parks fishing trailer.

Birdwood is referred to as Fire Lake by some and is the first Interstate-80 Lake west of North Platte. To get to the lake, take South River Road or Walker Road west then turn on Homestead Road.

Visit a state park in Nebraska

Nebraska’s incredible state parks system allows you to enjoy the beauty of every corner of Nebraska, from the bluffs of the northwest to the deciduous forests of the southeast to the world-famous Sandhills in between. Whether you’re looking for an afternoon escape or a weeklong vacation, a quiet camping trip or a stay in a luxurious lodge, Nebraska’s state parks have what you’re looking for. Take advantage of hiking, biking, boating, fishing, picnicking, swimming, horseback riding and much more, practically in your own backyard.

Annual Park Permits are $31 or daily park permits are $6 – a great value for gaining unlimited access to Nebraska’s outdoors.

Nebraska offers three different types of park areas, allowing you to experience the diversity of outdoor opportunities at state parks, historical parks and state recreation areas; each has its own distinct setting, amenities and activities to bring your trip to life.

Find the park for you on the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission web site at outdoornebraska.org then share a photo of your own experiences from a state park on Instagram using #NEGameandParks.

Take ‘Em Fishing challenge

Take ’Em Fishing challenge introduced by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages experienced anglers to take new or lapsed anglers fishing. Share your passion with family members, a neighbor, a colleague or friends. It doesn’t matter if they’ve never fished before, or if they just haven’t fished for some time.

Each time you go, submit a photo of yourself fishing with the person you took, tell us about your trip, and you’ll be automatically registered into our Take ’em Fishing prize drawings.

Remember to buy your Nebraska fishing permit online if you haven’t already. Youth 15 years old and younger do not need a permit.

Fishing is vital to the conservation of Nebraska’s natural resources, as money generated through the sale of fishing permits and aquatic habitat stamps is used to maintain healthy fisheries, improve water quality and to enhance access for anglers.

Fishing also improves mental health, brings families and friends closer together, and creates more inspired workers. Economically, fishing also provides a huge boost, contributing millions of dollars to the state’s economy annually, and creating millions in retail sales.

Fishing can provide many memories for friends and families and keep the long-held tradition of outdoor enjoyment alive for many. Get outside this month and enjoy all the benefits the outdoors has to offer. We are so fortunate to have such a state that is rich in outdoor activities, places to go and people to enjoy it with.