Geiser: Safety tips when enjoying water recreation

As summer begins to heat up, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission would like to remind those enjoying water-based recreation to follow these safety reminders.

» Never swim alone: Always swim with a buddy.

» Pay attention: Avoid distractions and focus on those you are swimming with and the water. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children, according to the American Red Cross, and drownings can happen in seconds, as well as in shallow waters. Staying watchful — even of strong swimmers — is encouraged and the best way to respond quickly should an accident occur.

» Wear a life jacket: Children especially should wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket, while swimming or wading in water, including swim areas at Nebraska state parks. Floats such as pool noodles, rafts, donuts and kick boards, are not intended to serve as life-saving devices; properly worn life jackets are.

In Nebraska, children younger than 13 and anybody on a personal watercraft is required by law to wear a Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device. People being towed by a boat on skis, a tube or other similar device, also must wear a life jacket. Every vessel, except sailboards, must carry a flotation device for each person on board.

» Make sure the life jacket fits: Check the jacket for both weight and size limits. Life jackets should be snug and should not pop up around the ears.

» Watch for waves, currents, drop-offs and underwater objects: Lakes, rivers and streams often have murky water, potentially hiding underwater hazards such as logs, currents or changes in water depth. Be prepared for the unexpected.

» Avoid alcohol: Boaters and swimmers can become impaired with less alcohol than motor vehicle drivers due to heat and dehydration. Boating Under the Influence also is a criminal violation and is enforced actively in Nebraska.

» Watch the weather: Storms can pop up quickly in Nebraska. Check the weather in advance and monitor it during the day, if necessary. Sudden changes in weather can lead to rocky water and potential lightning strikes, both of which put swimmers and boaters at risk.

» Learn what to do in an emergency: Know the signs of downing. Consider getting water safety and CPR trained, and if an emergency occurs, remember to call 911 for help.

Game and Parks recommends redcross.org and joshtheotter.org for additional water safety resources.

Enders Reservoir SRA extravaganza

Enders State Recreation Area will be hosting its annual Extravaganza Saturday. This is one fun-filled day you will want to attend.

The day will start off on Saturday with a 5K run. Registration for the run is at 7 a.m. and starts at 8 a.m. MT.

Beginning at 9 a.m. MT, many hands-on, interactive and fun events will fill the day at Enders. Try kayaking, visit the crime stoppers trailer, bouncy house, blacksmithing, look through the craft show and enjoy the different food vendors.

There will be a working truck, car and tractor show, watermelon feed, outdoor games, a horseshoe tournament all followed by a free barbecue smoke-off and concert.

Come and go as you please for the day or come for the weekend and camp. All the events and activities are free for the public thanks to many gracious sponsors. A park entry permit is required and are available at Enders or online at the Game and Parks Commission web site, outdoornebraska.gov.

For more information about the Extravaganza call the Enders SRA office or visit the Game and Parks web page calendar.

Living the cowboy way

For those that like history and love the cowboy life, Fort Kearny State Historical Park will be hosting a “Living the Cowboy Way” from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Featured Events:

» Miss V, the traveling cowbelle, will showcase her homemade instruments and share stories from her14 years living a pioneer lifestyle in northwest Wyoming.

» Dan Melton, cowboy, will share stories of growing up on a ranch in southwest Nebraska homesteaded by his grandfather, helping with the cattle and quarter horses.

» Bob Lamberson, storyteller, will share stories of the cowboy livelihood.

» Lyle Henderson, former cowboy and owner of the Platte Valley Saddle Shop, will talk about his early days as a cowboy in Idaho and Grand Island and his connection to the Pony Express Association.

» Reenactors also will be at the park to discuss life as a soldier during the fort’s early days. Period firearms from Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park will be on display.

» Miss V will give a musical performance from 3 to 3:20 p.m.

In addition to the festivities, visitors to the park will be able to explore exhibits and the reconstructed buildings, including the stockade, parade grounds, powder magazine, and blacksmith/carpenter shop.

The event is free, but a vehicle park entry permit is required.