Geiser: Spring can be rough and unpredictable for birds; birdfeeders and shelter can help

Spring can be a crucial time for our feathered friends and providing food for them during their long migration is essential to mating and reproduction. Birds can be fatigued and the stress on their bodies has just begun. In some areas, natural sources of food may not yet be available or easily accessible, especially if there are any late season snowstorms.

Nature does not always cooperate with good weather in the spring. If a spring snowstorm occurs, your bird feeders and bird houses will offer a welcome sanctuary.

Once birds make it to nesting areas, they must find and claim a breeding territory, attract a mate, build a nest and care for their young. All of this must be accomplished in a few short months.

As a backyard bird feeder, you can greatly help attracting backyard birds to your yard and the rewards will be many. You will have the joy of watching wild birds and you will be helping them with the care and raising of their young through the fledging stage.

If our feathered friends arrive at a well-stocked and well-prepared backyard area, they will not only stay for the summer, but probably return the following spring.

Keep in mind the backyard the young birds are raised in will be their destination when they return the next year to find a mate and nest. Over the course of a few years, you will develop a community in your backyard area.

Some of the most entertaining backyard bird performances debut during the mating and nesting seasons. Just because the weather is getting warmer doesn’t mean it is okay to stop feeding birds at this critical time.

Your bird feeders will provide another valuable service to wild birds.

Many bird migration routes take our feathered friends much further north than where we are located. If you have well-stocked bird feeders in your yard these migrating birds will stop to re-fuel. They will also remember these areas from year to year and make their stop in your yard every year on their bi-annual migration route.

Not only is attracting backyard birds good for the birds, but it will also give you an opportunity to view feathered friends that are not necessarily native to your region right in your own backyard.

When the first signs of good weather and spring blooms lure you into your backyard, the birds aren’t far behind, so do a little spring cleaning in your yard.

Preparing equipment

Feeders and bird baths will need a little sprucing up in preparation for the spring migration.

Use a coarse brush to do away with accumulated debris from wooden feeders. Hot soapy water does the trick along with some elbow grease. Don’t use chemicals because wood is porous and will absorb them. Then, rinse and dry the feeders thoroughly before refilling them with seed.

To clean tube-feeders, soak them in a mild bleach solution and use a long-handled brush to scour the crevices and be sure to rinse several times. Allow the feeders to dry completely before refilling them.

To get to those hard-to-reach places in hummingbird feeders. Toss a cupful of uncooked rice inside the feeder and then add a solution of one-part vinegar to four-parts water to the top of the feeder; replace the lid and shake vigorously. Once the feeder is clean, discard the rice and solution, then rinse and dry the feeder thoroughly. Before adding fresh nectar, go back with a small brush to clean the feeding ports too.

A combination of elbow grease and hot soapy water is the best technique to refresh birdbaths. If using a mild bleach solution to help control algae, use plenty of clear water and rinse several times. Vinegar and water will help remove mineral deposits.

What to feed

Fresh clean seed like, black sunflower or thistle is important. Take time to inspect any seed that might have been around all winter. Make sure that mold is not present and that there are no parasitic insects. After all, if we are attracting backyard birds, we want to keep our feathered friends happy and healthy.

During this stressful time, suet is a great source of energy. This rich energy substance can be used twelve months of the year. Many people who feed wild birds are concerned about the mess of suet in the warmer weather. There are suet products now available on the market that are made for summer use.

Suet feeding in the spring and summer months can provide a bonus for attracting backyard birds. You will see a wider diversity of birds when you feed with suet and a variety of woodpeckers who normally do not visit bird feeders will visit suet feeding stations on an almost daily basis.

About two weeks prior to the expected arrival of the Hummingbirds and the Orioles, around mid-May, it is important to have clean fresh syrup in your Hummingbird and Oriole feeders. There are a few reasons for this advance preparation: the birds may arrive early, if the weather is cooler than normal the availability of nectar from natural sources may be unavailable.

Nectar is not just for hummingbirds anymore. More than 50 species have been recorded consuming nectar from feeding stations. Offer it in a wide-mouthed jar suspended from heavy-gauge wire. House finches, orioles, tanagers, woodpeckers, and even warblers may stop by for a sip of sweetness.

Almost any kind of fruit you put out for the birds will be eaten by some species. Old standbys are oranges, grapefruits, melons, grapes, and apples. Use your imagination and see what your birds prefer. Spike the fruits onto nails driven into feeder posts and snags all around our yard. For shy species, such as orioles and tanagers, place a few oranges around the edges of your yard near spots these birds already frequent.

Offering eggshells, especially during the energy-sapping period of egg laying is important. A female bird converts the calcium she gets from eating eggshells right back into the eggs developing inside her. This is a good eggshell recipe: wash eggshells thoroughly and place in a pie pan in your oven. Bake them at about 250 degrees for 10-30 minutes. Crush them into small bits and scatter in an open spot, such as a driveway, sidewalk, deck, or platform feeder. Watch as all kinds of birds stop by for a nibble. Martins, barn and tree swallows, chipping and song sparrows, bluebirds, robins, chickadees and more will take advantage of the eggshell bits.

Nesting material

Backyard birds will be collecting and making nests and we can help them by offering nesting material. Among the things that can be put out in your yard or garden for nest-building birds are dried grasses, pine needles, clean dryer lint, cotton balls, pet or human hair clippings, and three-inch pieces of soft yarn. Long pieces of string, yarn, wire, or plastic should be avoided and picked up and discarded safely if you find them because they can tangle around bird legs and entrap nestlings or even adults.

This is a great time to catch some entertainment at your feeders for feeding, fights, and courtships. You may also get a glimpse of birds you don’t normally see. Spring is a great time to get your feeders in tip top shape so you can see what is traveling through your neighborhood and watch those that stay and grow.