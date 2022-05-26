Geiser: Stay safe this Memorial Day weekend

As the first holiday of the summer season kicks off, safety should be a first priority for everyone that goes outdoors for the extended weekend. Be sure to exercise courtesy and patience at boat ramps and campgrounds so that everyone can have an enjoyable and safe holiday.

Always keep an eye on the sky for severe weather, because it can hit quickly. If you are on the water be sure to be safe and head to shore before a storm hits.

Many of us will be around a pond, lake or river on the holiday weekend and safety must play a key role in keeping safe near water. Water sports, whether swimming, boating or skiing can be fun but can also be dangerous. Being safe can help prevent injuries and drowning. Always keep an eye on kids near the water and have them wear a life vest to be safe. Accidents can happen quickly and wearing a life jacket can save lives.

Boaters and personal watercraft users need to use extreme caution this weekend. Before you go read the 2022 boating guide and know the rules and regulations like the state waterway markers, right of way and navigation rules, unlawful practices and never go boating under the influence.

Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985, is required to successfully complete a boating safety course and possess a course certificate while operating a boat or personal watercraft. You must be at least 14 years of age to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska. To find class options and classes being held near you, visit outdoornebraska.gov/boatereducation/.

Everyone wants to get out and enjoy water sports, but stay level-headed near crowded boat ramps, no one wants their weekend ruined by heated confrontations, a little courtesy can go a long way toward ensuring an enjoyable outing for everyone.

Be sure your boat is in good running order and have the equipment you need to make your boat legal before you go. Carry a life jacket for each person on board your boat and a type IV throwable device. Keep in mind no child age 12 or under is allowed aboard any vessel when not wearing a life jacket that properly fits them — the boat operator is responsible for compliance.

To avoid problems, have everything ready to go before you pull onto any boat ramp. Have all of your gear in the boat, hookup the gas tank, don’t forget the plug and make a safe but quick boat ramp visit.

When pulling a person on skis, a tube or similar devise you must have a person 12 or older as an observer unless your vessel is equipped with a wide-angle rear view mirror. A hunter orange flag of at least 12 square inches must be displayed when a skier is down in the water. The skier must wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket that is in good condition and all lines must be stowed aboard the towing vessel when not in use.

Kayakers and paddle board users should be sure to wear a life jacket, and kayaks need a bailing device and a whistle. Physically inspect your planned put-in and take-out points to make sure they are accessible and check for water flows before you go. Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

While most parks and state recreation areas are first-come, first-served, know before you go to check availability at areas that are reservation only. Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala are two places that you will need reservations before you go for the weekend.

Before you start that evening campfire make sure there are no fire bans in the area and please use wood from within a 50-mile radius of your location to stop the spread of invasive pests like the emerald ash borer.

Clean, drain and dry

Boat owners are urged to clean, drain and dry all watercraft after use at any lake to prevent the spread of invasive species.

Zebra and quagga mussels are invasive freshwater mollusks or clams that infest waters in large numbers. They will attach to any hard surface, like boats, anchors, trailers and other equipment. These mussels can be microscopic up to about 2 inches long and they are usually found in clusters. The small mussels can live out of water up to two weeks in the summer. Letting vessels and equipment dry for at least five days before launching in a different waterbody is a must. Prevention is key to keep mussels out of our waterbodies. As of now, there is no effective way to eliminate them once they are established.

Once in a waterbody invasive mussels filter large amounts of plankton from the water, which decreases the food supply for native species. Mussels will clog water intake pipes for power and treatment facilities, irrigation pipes, boat motors and more, causing damage and costing individuals and taxpayers large amounts of money for their removal, while not eliminating them completely.

Kansas has about 32 waterbodies with zebra mussels, and they have been found in South Dakota, along with some in eastern Nebraska. These waterbodies threaten all the ones in our state that are clear of mussels. The importance of cleaning, draining and drying is imminent.

Clean, drain and dry all equipment that comes in contact with the water — this includes life jackets, kayaks, paddle boats, bait buckets, paddles, clothing, shoes, etc. Check your equipment for hitchhikers and remove any visible mud, plants, fish or animals that may be on your boat or trailer. If there is a place for water to collect, there is a chance you may be transporting something harmful. Zebras and quagga mussels are a real threat to Nebraska waters — as responsible boaters, please do your part and help protect our precious Nebraska water systems.

For more information on the clean, drain and dry campaign visit neinvasives.com.