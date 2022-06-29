Geiser: Staying safe on the Fourth of July

State recreation areas are a great place to spend the holiday to relax, recreate, fish and boat. Everyone wants to get out and enjoy water sports and boat ramps will be busy.

Stay calm near crowded boat ramps. No one wants their weekend ruined by heated confrontations. A little courtesy can go a long way toward ensuring an enjoyable outing for everyone.

Always keep an eye on the sky for severe weather and take precautions to get off the water before a storm hits and know where to go if bad weather arises.

Water sports, whether swimming, boating or skiing, can be fun but can also be dangerous. Being safe and wearing life jackets can help prevent injuries and drowning.

Make sure small children wear life jackets even when fishing from the bank or swimming close to shore. It only takes a second for a child to disappear from sight.

Boaters and personal watercraft users need to use extreme caution this weekend, and always wear a life jacket even if you are riding in a boat. Inflatable life vests save lives. They are small and you hardly notice they are on.

Read the “2022 Boating Guide” and know the rules and regulations before getting on the water.

Nebraska law requires any motorboat operator — including drivers of personal watercraft — born after Dec. 31, 1985, to complete a boating safety course and be in possession of a course certificate when operating a motorized vessel. Operators must be 14 years old to drive motorboats and personal watercraft in Nebraska.

Be sure your boat is in good running order and have the equipment you need to make your boat legal before you go. Carry a flotation device for each person on board your boat and a type IV throwable device. Keep in mind no child age 12 or younger is allowed aboard any vessel when not wearing a life jacket of suitable size.

When pulling a person on skis, a tube or similar device you must have a person age 12 or older as an observer unless your vessel is equipped with a wide-angle rear view mirror.

A hunter orange flag of at least 12 square inches must be displayed when a skier is down in the water. The skier must wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket that is in good condition and all lines must be stowed aboard the towing vessel when not in use.

Just a reminder, those wishing to camp at Lake McConaughy or Lake Ogallala must have a reservation before you go, and the July 4 holiday is completely booked. There are many other state recreation areas in our area that are open for camping and recreating and don’t have reservation restrictions. Lakes like Maloney, Sutherland, Johnson, Medicine Creek, Swanson and Enders are all available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend with family and friends to celebrate our Independence Day.

Fireworks

For public safety, fireworks are not allowed at any of the state park areas or state recreation areas in southwest Nebraska. Lake homeowners and lake associations, such as at Lake Maloney, typically light up the sky. The fireworks are visible from the state recreation area.

Trout in the Classroom applications

Trout in the Classroom, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educational opportunity for schools, is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year.

The interdisciplinary, science-based program invites classrooms to explore aquatic ecosystems, life cycles, water quality and the scientific process through raising trout eggs in their classroom. Students learn about life science, watersheds, data collection and analysis over the course of the spring semester.

Applications to participate in the program are due Aug. 31. Find the application at outdoornebraska.org/troutintheclassroom.

For those financially limited, scholarships are offered to support the cost of the trout tank and other specialized equipment needed to run the program. Scholarships are possible thanks to funding from the Nebraska Environmental Trust and Trout Unlimited Chapter 710.

Teachers who participate in the program are trained and provided curriculum that meets educational standards set by Nebraska. Nebraska Game and Parks also provides troubleshooting support throughout the program.

The course is capped by a field trip where students get to release the fish they’ve raised in a nearby waterbody.

For more information about the program, visit outdoornebraska.org/troutintheclassroom or contact Grace Gaard at grace.gaard@nebraska.gov.

Pow Wow returns to Buffalo Bill SHP

The North Platte Pow Wow is back at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park featuring dancers, singers, drum contests, a salute to veterans and more. During the event there will be many food and merchandise vendors for park guests to browse through.

A special tipi raising will start things off at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the ranch. Come watch, learn and help get the tipis set up for the weekend event.

The pow wow begins at 7 p.m. July 8 and continues at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 9. The final day starts at 1 p.m. July 10.

Camping is available at Buffalo Bill State Recreation area, which adjoins the historical park. Admission for the event is $15 for a weekend pass or $7 for a daily pass. For more information, call 308-520-9516, email northplattepowwow@gmail.com or check the North Platte Pow Wow Facebook page.