Geiser: Visit Game and Parks at the State Fair

The Nebraska State Fair starts today in Grand Island and goes through Sept. 2. You won’t want to miss the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Outdoor Encounter exhibit in the Nebraska building.

The Nebraska State Fair is a longstanding Nebraska tradition that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been a part of for decades.

The Game and Parks Outdoor Encounter exhibit draws crowds each year who come to see our 6,000-gallon aquarium filled with fish found in Nebraska waters along with a huge diorama of the Niobrara River Valley, which includes a 12-foot waterfall with an interactive stream flowing from it.

An information booth is on hand with Game and Parks staff to help answer any questions and there are many interactive and educational hands-on activities for all ages including the pellet gun range and indoor archery.

An outdoor area featuring beautiful landscaping with park benches, a pollinator garden and gazebo will provide a great place to rest while the kids play on the king of the hill mound, scoot down the earth slide, climb the larger-than-life spider web, or crawl through the prairie dog tunnels.

A meandering stream, mock campsite and beautifully landscaped grounds give fair visitors a place to explore with hands-on activities.

Visitors can enjoy the sky fort designed for kids and adults of all ages to learn about nature and outdoor recreational activities using educational and interpretative signage throughout the fort. For more information, go to outdoornebraska.gov/statefair.

Hunting seasons begin

Several hunting seasons will be starting up and hunters look forward to being back in the field.

Seasons that open Sept. 1 include squirrel, cottontail rabbit, jackrabbit, dove, snipe, Virginia sora rail, grouse, raccoon, Virginia opossum and the archery deer season. The early teal season opens Sept. 3.

Information about the hunting seasons can be found in the Game and Parks hunting guides available at the Game and Parks office, online at outdoornebraska.org or at local sporting goods stores.

Don’t forget to pick up a copy of the "2022 Public Access Atlas" that shows all the public walk-in accessible areas available for hunting across the state.

If you plan on hunting migratory birds such as doves, ducks, coot, geese, rail, snipe or woodcock, you will need a Harvest Information Program number. HIP numbers are easy to register for online, 24 hours a day at outdoornebraska.org/HIP.

The dove season includes the taking of mourning, white-winged and Eurasian-collared doves during the dove season, which starts Sept. 1 and runs through Oct 30.

Hunters may shoot Eurasian-collared and white-winged doves during the regular dove season. However, the bag limit of 15 doves per day per hunter is a combined species limit. The 45-dove possession limit also includes a combination of all three dove species.

Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset and doves must be shot in flight. Hunters who find a leg band on a dove should contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service banding office at reportband.gov.

Deer hunt lottery

Hunters may enter a lottery for hunting access to Platte River Recreation Access lands in the Central Platte River Valley.

Fifty-one hunters will be chosen from a random drawing in early September and allowed to hunt deer on designated PRRA lands Nov. 16-20.

Applications are limited to one per person and will be accepted by mail or dropbox at the Game and Parks service center in Kearney through Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. Hunters may apply to hunt three areas but only will receive permission on one area if their name is drawn.

Lottery winners will be notified by Sept. 20. Hunters are required to obtain the appropriate deer permit and habitat stamp.

PRRA lands are closed to all access Oct. 9 to Nov. 15. To get more information or a map showing available areas, go to platteaccess.org, call 308-865-5338 or e-mail ngpc.platteaccess@nebraska.gov.

PRRA lands are lands purchased by the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program for the restoration and maintenance of habitat for whooping cranes, least terns, and piping plovers in the Central Platte River Valley. The program allows limited access to these properties when access will not disturb these species. More information on the program can be found at platteriverprogram.org/good-neighbors.