Geiser: Wear a life jacket around water

As temperatures continue to soar and people finish up their summer outings, it’s important to be safe when enjoying activities around water.

When the heat hits, more people will be around the water to cool off. Be sure to keep everyone safe when recreating and stay cool. Never swim alone and keep an eye out on those you are swimming with.

Drowning can happen to any age and is the leading cause of death for children, according to the American Red Cross. Drownings can happen in seconds in deep or shallow waters.

Children especially should wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while swimming, fishing, or wading in water, including swim areas at Nebraska state parks. Toy floats such as pool noodles, rafts, donuts and kick boards, are not intended to serve as life-saving devises.

In Nebraska, children that are 12 or under and anyone on a personal watercraft or being towed by a boat on skis, tubes or similar devices are required by law to wear a Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device.

Every vessel, except sailboards, must carry a flotation device for each person on board. Check the jacket for both weight and size limits. Life jackets should be snug and should not pop up around the ears.

Watch for waves, currents, drop-offs and underwater objects — lakes, rivers and streams often have murky water, potentially hiding underwater hazards such as logs, currents or changes in water depth. Be prepared for the unexpected.

Never mix alcohol with boating or swimming. Heat and dehydration can cause impairment more quickly in people under the influence. Boating Under the Influence is a criminal violation and is enforced actively in Nebraska.

Always keep an eye on the sky as weather can change quickly in Nebraska. Storms can cause choppy water and large waves along with lightning strikes, which puts swimmers and boaters at risk. Check the weather in advance of outings and monitor it during the day.

Learn what to do in an emergency and know the signs of drowning. Consider getting water safety and CPR trained, and if an emergency occurs, remember to call 911 for help.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recommends redcross.org and joshtheotter.org for additional water safety resources.

Teacher resources

Teachers will soon start a new year engaging our children to learn, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some great teaching tools that can help schoolteachers, scout leaders, homeschoolers and organizations throughout the year. These tools will spark creativity and get kids on track for outdoor-related activities and knowledge.

Project BEAK is a Nebraska-specific website focusing on birds, their adaptations, getting outside and going birding, identifying birds and more.

The teaching module supports educators by providing interdisciplinary, standards-based opportunities to engage students in real-world learning that helps them understand the unique characteristics of Nebraska’s birds and the importance of bird conservation. Free downloadable activities are available at projectbeak.org.

Another site is the Nebraska rare species website focusing on Nebraska threatened and endangered species. Learning about Nebraska’s threatened and endangered species is one of the most important things Nebraskans can to do to help conserve these fascinating and important species.

Activities from the web site were developed to help educators, both formal and non-formal, to educate students of all ages about at-risk species. This site also has free lesson plans at rarespecies.nebraska.gov.

The Nebraska Project WILD website has links to information about our wildlife education trunks, free lesson plans, teacher training and much more at nebraskaprojectwild.org.

Wildlife Educations Trunks are designed to provide classroom teachers, scout leaders, homeschoolers and Master Naturalists with the hands-on resources they need to help educate students about a wide variety of topics. They are free to check out and are available at the North Platte NGPC office.

Mammal trunk: With skulls, furs, replica tracks and replica scat included, the mammal trunk is sure to be a great addition to any animal or wildlife lessons. The trunk also includes literature books, curriculum guides, field guides, videos and numerous educational activities. The Mammal Trunk is complete with hands-on, inquiry resources perfect for any grade or age to help students get to know all about the different mammals.

With skulls, furs, replica tracks and replica scat included, the mammal trunk is sure to be a great addition to any animal or wildlife lessons. The trunk also includes literature books, curriculum guides, field guides, videos and numerous educational activities. The Mammal Trunk is complete with hands-on, inquiry resources perfect for any grade or age to help students get to know all about the different mammals. Bird trunk: This hands-on trunk teaches about the birds of Nebraska, bird adaptations, and how to find birds and identify birds by sight and sound. The bird trunk includes birding by ear CDs, an IdentiFlyer, bird field guides, student books, migration posters, bird bingo, life cycles, food webs, adaptations, threatened and endangered birds, bird crafts, raptors, and Project B.E.A.K. activities, Project WILD/Flying WILD activities and a variety of other hands-on bird activities and educational games. Students can even examine owl pellets, skulls, wings, feet and feathers of birds found throughout Nebraska.

This hands-on trunk teaches about the birds of Nebraska, bird adaptations, and how to find birds and identify birds by sight and sound. The bird trunk includes birding by ear CDs, an IdentiFlyer, bird field guides, student books, migration posters, bird bingo, life cycles, food webs, adaptations, threatened and endangered birds, bird crafts, raptors, and Project B.E.A.K. activities, Project WILD/Flying WILD activities and a variety of other hands-on bird activities and educational games. Students can even examine owl pellets, skulls, wings, feet and feathers of birds found throughout Nebraska. Birding trunk: Bridge to Birding is a program designed to facilitate bird awareness and connect students & educators with the outdoors and the native birds found in Nebraska. Each tool-box sized kit contains: 20 pairs of binoculars, 20 Birds of Nebraska field guides, a Flying WILD curriculum & activity guide and a binder of Nebraska-specific bird information and lesson plans. This kit is perfect for groups or classrooms interested in studying birds and getting outside to look for birds in their community.

Outdoor Event Trailer

The Nebraska Outdoor Event Trailer provides schools, community groups or scouting troops with a free, ready-to-go trailer filled with 12 outdoor recreation activities for a festival or event. Trailer activities include bean bag toss, binoculars and bird watching, skulls, pelts and tracks of Nebraska mammals, GPS and GeoCaching, casting poles, turkey calls, fish printing, mud-ball planting, an outdoor animal crime scene investigation and track stamps.

Together, these activities allow groups to help engage Nebraskans of all ages in fun, family-friendly outdoor and conservation education.

To reserve a trunk or the Outdoor Event Trailer, please call the North Platte NGPC office at 308-535-8028. For more resources and information, visit outdoornebraska.gov/education.

Bighorn sheep application deadline

The application period for the 2022 bighorn sheep lottery permit ends tomorrow. Only Nebraska residents are eligible to apply.

A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application. Apply at outdoornebraska.org or at a Game and Parks district office or via phone. For those in the North Platte area, call the district office at 308-535-8025.

The 2022 bighorn sheep season is Nov. 30 through Dec. 22. The winner will receive up to four days of free guide service and up to four days and nights of meals and lodging at Fort Robinson State Park.