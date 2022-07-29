Gem City tops Plainsmen 15-8 in second-to-last game of the season

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The North Platte Plainsmen bats were lively Friday night in the season's penultimate game, but it would not be enough to beat an even hotter Gem City.

The Bison scored in every inning of a 15-8 victory, racking up crooked numbers in the third, sixth and eighth innings.

North Platte got out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning with Jaylan Ruffin scoring on a Kade Wood sacrifice fly and A.J. Lausten and Braden Hendrix scoring on an Adam Deboer single.

Gem City answered with one in the first and one in the second to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Lausten scored on an error in the third to put the Plainsmen up 4-2, but the Bison exploded in the bottom half of the frame. Gem City scored four runs off of North Platte starter Blake Priest, taking a 6-4 lead, which they wouldn't relinquish.

Jake McCool added a home run for North Platte in the fourth and Braden Hendrix added a run on an error in the sixth inning, but the Plainsmen found themselves down 11-6 by the end of the frame and 12-6 by the end of the seventh.

In the top of the eighth inning, McCool scored on a Myles Proctor triple and Proctor scored on a Nathan Hostetler single to narrow the gap to four at 12-8. But the Bison would respond again in the bottom of the frame with three more insruance runs.

Priest gave up eight runs, all earned, on 10 hits with two strikeouts and four walks. He went 4 2/3, before Hendrix relieved him.

Hendrix gave up three runs on five hits. Asher Hastings and Zack Reid also pitched in the relief for North Platte.

McCool had a pair of RBI at the plate, going 1-for-4 with a run scored. Lausten went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks. Ruffin also had a pair of walks. Hendrix, Deboer, Proctor and Hostetler each had one hit.

The two teams play again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in Laramie in the final game of the season.