Area golfers compete in Day 1 of state tourney

Blake Barner shot 78 on the opening day of the Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club. He enters day two tied for 24th place while his teammate Kasch Morrison is one stroke back at 7-over-par and tied for 29th.

Morrison will tee of day two at 9:50 a.m., paired with Caden Peppmuller of Lincoln Northeast and Douglas Ruge of Millard North.

Barner will tee off 10 minutes later at 10 a.m. with Isaac Holmes of Norfolk and Brock Kuhlman of Columbus.

Jacob Boor of Creighton Prep leads the tournament, firing a 4-under-par 68 at the tree-lined 6,729-yard par 72 layout on the north edge of Norfolk.

Lincoln Pius X shot a collective 3-under-par as a team on Tuesday to lead the team competition.

In Class B, McCook sits in fifth place after day one at Elks Country Club, a 6,600 par 72 course in Columbus. The Bison are 14 shots back of leader Mount Michael Benedictine. Ogallala sits in a tie for eighth place.

Payton Craw is six shots back of the lead for McCook in a tie for fourth after shooting 77. Caleb Castillo is Ogallala’s best finisher after day one with an 82 in a tie for 17th.