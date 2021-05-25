Area golfers compete in Day 1 of state tourney

Blake Barner shot 78 on the opening day of the Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club. He enters day two tied for 24th place while his teammate Kasch Morrison is one stroke back at 7-over-par and tied for 29th.
Morrison will tee of day two at 9:50 a.m., paired with Caden Peppmuller of Lincoln Northeast and Douglas Ruge of Millard North.
Barner will tee off 10 minutes later at 10 a.m. with Isaac Holmes of Norfolk and Brock Kuhlman of Columbus.
Jacob Boor of Creighton Prep leads the tournament, firing a 4-under-par 68 at the tree-lined 6,729-yard par 72 layout on the north edge of Norfolk.
Lincoln Pius X shot a collective 3-under-par as a team on Tuesday to lead the team competition.
In Class B, McCook sits in fifth place after day one at Elks Country Club, a 6,600 par 72 course in Columbus. The Bison are 14 shots back of leader Mount Michael Benedictine. Ogallala sits in a tie for eighth place.
Payton Craw is six shots back of the lead for McCook in a tie for fourth after shooting 77. Caleb Castillo is Ogallala’s best finisher after day one with an 82 in a tie for 17th.
Luke Gutschewski of Mount Michael shot a one-under 71 to lead the tournament by three strokes over Cullen Buscher of Bennington.
Ty Monie of Sutherland was the top area scorer in Class C.
Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger shot a one-over 72 at Kearney Country Club to lead the tournament. Columbus Scotus leads the team competition.
Class A
Day One
Team results
1, Lincoln Pius X, 285. 2, Creighton Prep, 290. 3, Gretna, 310. 4, Elkhorn South, 312. 5, Omaha Westside, 313. 6, Grand Island, 319. 7, Millard West, 322. 8, Lincoln Southwest, 323. 9, Kearney, 328. 10, Lincoln East, 329. 11, Papillion-La Vista, 334. 12, Papillion-La Vista South, 335.
Individual results
(Top 20)
1, Jacob Boor, Creighton Prep, 68. T2, Kody Sander, Lincoln Pius X, 70. T2, Jason Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 70. T2, Charles Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 70. T5, Zachary McCormack, Creighton Prep, 73. T5, Theodore Peterson, Creighton Prep, 73. T5, Will Topolski, Lincoln East, 73. T8, Jacob Hellman, Omaha Westside, 74. T8, Isaac Heimes, Norfolk, 74. T10, Geran Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 75. T10, Douglas Ruge, Millard North, 75. T10, Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 75. T10, Caden Kearns, Lincoln Pius X, 75. T10, Andrew Whittaker, Elkhorn South, 75. T15, Luke Strako, Creighton Prep, 76. T15, Colton Stock, Gretna, 76. T15, Christopher Atkinson, Gretna, 76. T18, Thomas Gatlin, Lincoln East, 77. T18, Kolby Brown, Omaha Westside, 77. T18, Jack Davis, Papillion-La Vista, 77.
T18, Cayden Wynne, Lincoln Southwest, 77. T18, Marcus Holling, Grand Island, 77. T18, Cole Feddersen, Kearney, 77.
Area results
North Platte — Blake Barner, 78. Kasch Morrison, 79.
Class B
Day One
Team results
1, Mount Michael Benedictine, 325. 2, Omaha Skutt, 333. 3, York, 336. 4, Norris, 337. 5, McCook, 339. 6, Alliance, 346. 7, Beatrice, 347. T8, Bennington, 349. T8, Ogallala, 349. 10, Pierce, 353. 11, Omaha Gross Catholic, 368. 12, Elkhorn, 370.
Individual results
(Top 20)
1, Luke Gutschewski, Mount Michael Benedictine, 71. 2, Cullen Buscher, Bennington, 74. 3, Ty Wehrs, Seward, 75. T4, Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn North, 77. T4, Jacob Goertz, Mount Michael Benedictine, 77. T4, Payton Craw, McCook, 77. T7, Noah Miller, Omaha Gross Catholic, 78. T7, Jakeb Scherer, Gothenburg, 78. T9, Hunter Raabe, Pierce, 79. T9, Brock Rowley, Norris, 79. T9, Crayten Cyza, Alliance, 79. T9, Emmanuel Jensen, York, 79. T9, Ryan Seevers, York, 79. T14, Logan Thurber, Norris, 81. T14, Jackson Lapour, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 81. T14, Tanner Walling, Wayne, 81. T17, Caleb Castillo, Ogallala, 82. T17, Samuel Wallman, Beatrice, 82. T17, Barret Liebentritt, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 82. T17, Cameron Binder, Auburn, 82. T17, Samuel Arnold, Elkhorn, 82.
Area results
McCook — Payton Crew, 77. Hunter Hansen, 86. Mason Michaelis, 88. Brady Esch, 88. Jonas Sommerville, 95.
Gothenburg — Jakeb Scherer, 78.
Ogallala — Caleb Castillo, 82. Corbin Murphy, 88. Nijul Burkhorst, 89. Luke Hiltibrand, 90. Jake Hiltibrand, 91.
Broken Bow — Blake Denson, 89.
Lexington — Ethan Mins, 100.
Class C
Day One
Team results
1, Columbus Scotus, 335. 2, Aquinas Catholic, 341. 3, Bishop Neumann, 345. 4, Mitchell, 347. 5, GICC, 351. T6, Lincoln Lutheran, 354. T6, Yutan, 354. 8, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 362. 9, Bridgeport, 377. 10, Doniphan-Trumbull, 378. 11, Battle Creek, 386. 12, Oakland-Craig, 388. 13, West Holt, 393. T14, Ord, 406. T14, Valentine, 406.
Individual results
(Top 20)
1, Rockney Peck, Wismer-Pilger, 72. 2, Jaylin Jakub, Aquinas Catholic, 74. T3, Maxwell Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, 76. T3, Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central, 76. T3, Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, 76. 6, Rodney McDonald, Sandy Creek, 78. 7, Nick Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 79. T8, Nolan Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 80. T8, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 80. T8, Jake Hagerbaumer, Logan View, 80. T8, Will Elgert, Yutan, 80. 12, Connor Schlueter, North Bend Central, 81. 13, Lauren Thiele, Bishop Neumann, 82. T14, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 83. T14, Patrick Kenney, Bishop Neumann, 83. T16, Mykin Marcoe, Mitchell, 84. T16, Kelen Meyer, Ord, 84. T16, William Goering, GICC, 84. T16, Boston Pentico, Bishop Neumann, 84. T20, Livia Hunke, GACC, 85. T20, Grant McQuay, Alma, 85. T20, Austin Thyne, Mitchell, 85. T20, Tylen Jakub, Aquinas Catholic, 85. T20, Riley Kuehn, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 85. T20, Brady Davis, Archbishop Bergan, 85. Area results