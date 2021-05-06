Connor Hasenauer, St. Pat's win home invite

Connor Hasenauer’s only birdie came on his final opportunity, and with dramatic flair.

The St. Pat’s junior sunk a roughly 50-foot putt on the No. 9 hole at River’s Edge Golf Club on Thursday afternoon that drew a round of cheers from the spectators that had gathered around the green.

“It felt pretty good, pretty good,” Hasenauer said of the putt. “Everybody was kind of watching and cheering for me so that was kind of fun. I haven’t done that (before).”

It capped Hasenauer’s round of 75 to lead the 16-team boys field in the St. Pat’s Invite.

“Everything worked pretty well,” he said of his round. “I didn’t hit anything bad I think was the big thing. I just kept it in the fairway, probably hit 15 of 18 fairways.

“I putted my way to a lot of pars,” Hasenauer said. “I only had one birdie and it was the last hole. I just parred my way around the course and managed to hold it together for the whole round.”

Hasenauer was four shots ahead of his teammate, Teegan Sonneman and the two led the host Irish to the tournament championship as well.