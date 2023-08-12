The North Platte St. Pat’s girls golf team returns four varsity participants and adds a transfer for the second season in the program’s history.

Juniors Stephanie Budke, Neva White and Natalia Wiezorek will anchor the team. The trio played with the boys team two years ago and helped start the fledgling girls golf program last season with coach Kristine Gale.

Hazie Uerling was also a freshman on that team, and she will return at the varsity level. The Irish add transfer Madison Genatone and have a sixth player for depth in transfer Bentli Whitson.

“The most surprising thing (last year) was that we realized early on that we can be competitive,” Gale said. “That was the big question mark when we started. We had some girls who played golf, but we didn’t know how we’d stack up.”

Being competitive early was a “confidence builder” for the young team — that included team medals at several meets throughout the season. That sets up one of this year’s team goals, Gale said.

“We set some team goals, and then we also had the girls set some individual goals,” she said. “Our team goal is to make it to state. But our short term goals are to place at multiple tournaments, which we did a couple of times, but we’d like to build on that. Just continue to make the girls golf program viable.”

However, that early success didn’t translate to a disappointing day at the district tournament that saw the Irish finish eighth in the C-5 tournament at Four Winds in Kimball.

Valentine won last year’s district competition, running away from most of the competition. Gale said the team knows it can compete at that level and wants to progress throughout the season so they’re peaking at the right time.

“We just want to build on what we started last year. We improved through the season (last year), but then I noticed at districts we didn’t have as good of a tournament,” she said. “We know we are competitive in our district. Our goal is to just everyone keep improving their scores through the season so we have our best scores at district.”

One advantage the team will have this season is time. With the program coming together quickly in its first season, Gale said she wasn’t able to get into some of the tournaments she wanted the team to play in. This season, with more time to plan and schedule, the team will do a little more traveling but will play in tournaments with like-sized schools.

That means trips to Bayard, Chappell, Ogallala and Cambridge.

“We have some longer tournament (drives), but in the end, it’s going to be helpful to see those team,” Gale said.