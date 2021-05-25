Mullen’s Walker, St. Pat’s lead Day 1 of Class D boys’ golf state tourney

“Hopefully, tomorrow we can turn the page and can move forward ... and see what happens,” he added.

Two other Telegraph area golfers also sit in top 10 entering the second day of competition.

Sandhills/Thedford’s Brett Downing is in fourth after shooting 77, and South Loup’s Colbi Smith is in a tie for ninth after shooting an 82.

Walker, Sonneman and Downing will be joined by Elm Creek’s Nathan Gillming, who finished day one in third, at the final tee time at 10 a.m. The first golfers out on day two will tee off at 8 a.m., an hour earlier than originally scheduled, because of potential storms in the area Wednesday afternoon. Phelps will tee off at 9:50 a.m., Hasenauer at 9:30 a.m., Deeds at 8:30 a.m. and Dekleva at 8:20 a.m.

Sonneman heads into the second day needing to make up a four-stroke deficit, but Lynes said Sonneman just needs to keep playing his game.

“He knows this course well enough, he knows his game well enough,” Lynes said. “Walker is such a good kid, such a good athlete. I’m so happy for him too after the leg stuff that he had last year.

“It’ll be a lot of fun that there will be three or four guys in there competing for a state title,” he said. “It’ll be a lot of fun to see tomorrow.”