Mullen’s Walker, St. Pat’s lead Day 1 of Class D boys’ golf state tourney

Mullen’s Brendon Walker was the only golfer to shoot under par, and St. Pat’s leads the field on the first day of the Class D boys golf state tournament on Tuesday at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.
Walker shot a 70 to finish at 2-under, and the Irish’s Teegan Sonneman shot a 74 to finish at 2-over in second place. St. Pat’s shot 329 as a team, 12 strokes ahead of second place Elm Creek.
“I think there were some nerves early on, and they kind of battled through it,” St. Pat’s coach Brendan Lynes said. “Just got to come out and keep playing our best for tomorrow, and hopefully kind of get a few things figured out and get back on track.”
Sonneman was joined by teammate Matthew Phelps in the top 5 after his 80 tied with Creighton’s Braxton Brockhaus. He limited his double bogies to just two and parred the majority of his holes to maintain his score at 8-over.
Connor Hasenauer finished in a tie for 14th at 83, Hunter Deeds and Samuel Dekleva ended their day in a tie for 40th at 92.
“Matthew played really well today. He really battled,” Lynes said. “Connor was kind of the same way. Things weren’t going his way, but he kept battling. (We’re going to) see if we can get those other two seniors to kind of bounce back too, which I know they will. They’re really mature kids.
“Hopefully, tomorrow we can turn the page and can move forward ... and see what happens,” he added.
Two other Telegraph area golfers also sit in top 10 entering the second day of competition.
Sandhills/Thedford’s Brett Downing is in fourth after shooting 77, and South Loup’s Colbi Smith is in a tie for ninth after shooting an 82.
Walker, Sonneman and Downing will be joined by Elm Creek’s Nathan Gillming, who finished day one in third, at the final tee time at 10 a.m. The first golfers out on day two will tee off at 8 a.m., an hour earlier than originally scheduled, because of potential storms in the area Wednesday afternoon. Phelps will tee off at 9:50 a.m., Hasenauer at 9:30 a.m., Deeds at 8:30 a.m. and Dekleva at 8:20 a.m.
Sonneman heads into the second day needing to make up a four-stroke deficit, but Lynes said Sonneman just needs to keep playing his game.
“He knows this course well enough, he knows his game well enough,” Lynes said. “Walker is such a good kid, such a good athlete. I’m so happy for him too after the leg stuff that he had last year.
“It’ll be a lot of fun that there will be three or four guys in there competing for a state title,” he said. “It’ll be a lot of fun to see tomorrow.”
Class D
Day One
Team results
1, St. Pat’s, 329. 2, Elm Creek, 341. 3, Burwell, 354. 4, Franklin, 355. 5, Overton, 356. T6, Creighton, 373. T6, Hastings St. Cecilia, 373. 8, Elmwood-Murdock, 379. 9, Paxton, 385. 10, Thayer Central, 386. 11, Hartington-Newcastle, 402. 12, Hyannis, 409. 13, Shelby-Rising City, 410. 14, Randolph, 418. 15, Creek Valley, 430.
Individual results
(Top 20)
1, Brendon Walker, Mullen, 70. 2, Teegan Sonneman, St. Pat’s, 74. 3, Nathan Gillming, Elm Creek, 76. 4, Brett Downing, Sandhills/Thedford, 77. T5, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s, 80. T5, Braxton Brockhaus, Creighton, 80. T7, Brody Brown, Morrill, 81. T7, Jack Lubischer, Humphrey St. Francis, 81. T9, Riley Kaup, Plainview, 82. T9, Barak Birch, Burwell, 82. T9, Colbi Smith, South Loup, 82. T9, Gage Burns, Creighton, 82. T9, Dalton Trampe, Elm Creek, 82. T14, Connor Hasenauer, St. Pat’s, 83. T14, Levi Lennemann, Franklin, 83. T16, Brady Spotanski, Elm Creek, 86. T16, Tyler Wagner, Creighton, 86. T16, Jacob Holzfaster, Paxton, 86. T19, Brady Lund, Howells-Dodge, 87. T19, Kaden Lux, Overton, 87. T19, Kirby Smith, Fullerton, 87. T19, Luke Landgren, Hastings St. Cecilia, 87.
Area results
St. Pat’s — Teegan Sonneman, 74. Matthew Phelps, 80. Connor Hasenauer, 83. Hunter Deeds, 92. Samuel Dekleva, 92.
Mullen — Brendon Walker, 70.
Paxton — Jacob Holzfaster, 86. Keegan Schow, 95. Jared Fox, 100. Dane Storer, 104. Damin Luedke, 121.
Creek Valley — Nolan Ortgies, 98. Ethan Togstad, 100. Elijah Schmid, 110. Sethaniel Wilber, 122.
Sandhills/Thedford — Brett Downing, 77.
South Loup — Colbi Smith, 82.
Hyannis — Jhet Holthus, 88. Liam Kostman, 92. Max Kostman, 111. Ethan Haney, 118. Eric Gentry, 127.
Dundy County-Stratton — Nolan Burrell, 89. Cheve Lutz, 104.
Wallace — Hadley Sayer, 113.