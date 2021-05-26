North Platte’s Blake Barner finishes 13th at Class A state tournament

Blake Barner recorded a 75 — tied for the third-best score of the day — on a tough second day at the Class A state golf tournament at Norfolk Country Club.
The North Platte senior’s final round of high school golf earned him a tie for 13th place, 10 shots back of winner Jacob Boor of Creighton Prep.
Barner’s round was highlighted by birdies on No. 10 and No. 18 — a hole the Bulldog golfer birdied both days.
Teammate and fellow senior Kasch Morrison shot 84 and finished 19-over in a tie for 41st.
Will Topolski of Lincoln East and Marcus Holling of Grand Island each recorded two-over-par 73s on Wednesday to record the low score of the day. Boor’s two-shot cushion from round one proved to be the difference after shooting 75 Wednesday and winning by three strokes at 1-under.
In Class B, McCook climbed to fourth as a team, with Payton Craw finishing in a tie for 13th as the Bison’s low golfer at Elks Country Club in Columbus. The senior shot 85 on day two.
Luke Gutschewski of Mount Michael Benedictine won the individual title with a 71 for a 2-under total. Mount Michael also won the team title.
In Class C, Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger held on to his lead for an individual title at Kearney Country Club. The senior shot 72-76 for a two-day total of 148.
Bishop Neumann and Columbus Scotus tied for first place.
Ty Monie of Sutherland was the low area golfer in a tie for 70th.
State Golf
Class A
Team results
1, Creighton Prep, 589. 2, Lincoln Pius X, 594. 3, Elkhorn South, 620. 4, Gretna, 622. 5, Grand Island, 623. 6, Omaha Westside, 628. 7, Kearney, 640. 8, Lincoln Southwest, 652. 9, Lincoln East, 653. 10, Millard West, 658. 11, Papillion-La Vista South, 659. 12, Papillion-La Vista, 660.
Medalists
(Top 15)
1, Jacob Boor, Creighton Prep, 143. 2, Will Topolski, Lincoln East, 146. 3, Zachary McCormack, Creighton Prep, 147. T4, Jacob Hellman, Omaha Westside, 148. T4, Isaac Heimes, Norfolk, 148. T4, Charles Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 148. T4, Kody Sander, Lincoln Pius X, 148. T8, Marcus Holling, Grand Island, 150. T8, Luke Strako, Creighton Prep, 150. T8, Jason Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 150. 11, Theodore Peterson, Creighton Prep, 151. 12, Caden Kearns, Lincoln Pius X, 152. T13, Andrew Whittaker, Elkhorn South, 153. T13, Caden Peppmuller, Lincoln Northeast, 153. T13, Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 153. T13, Blake Barner, North Platte, 153.
Area teams
North Platte — Blake Barner, 153. Kasch Morrison, 163.
Class B
Team results
1, Mount Michael Benedictine, 652. 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 655. 3, Norris, 664. 4, McCook, 679. 5, York, 680. 6, Alliance, 691. 7, Bennington, 693. 8, Beatrice, 695. 9, Pierce, 707. 10, Ogallala, 712. 11, Omaha Gross Catholic, 718. 12, Elkhorn, 723.
Medalist
(Top 15)
1, Luke Gutschewski, Mount Michael Benedictine, 142. 2, Ty Wehrs, Seward, 151. T3, Noah Miller, Omaha Gross Catholic, 155. T3, Cullen Buscher, Bennington, 155. 5, Jacob Goertz, Mount Michael Benedictine, 157. 6, Jackson Lapour, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 158. 7, Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn North, 159. 8, Brock Rowley, Norris, 160. T9, Brayden Schram, Hastings, 161. T9, William Mullin, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 161. T9, Ryan Seevers, York, 161. T9, Crayten Cyza, Alliance, 161. T13, Logan Thurber, Norris, 162. T13, Payton Craw, McCook, 162. T15, Joseph Holling, Northwest, 163. T15, Hunter Raabe, Pierce, 163.
Area results
McCook — Payton Craw, 162. Brady Esch, 171. Mason Michaeils, 173. Hunter Hansen, 180. Jonas Sommerville, 182.
Gothenburg — Jakeb Scherer, 164.
Ogallala — Caleb Castillo, 167. Colby Murphy, 178. Nijul Brunkhorst, 183. Luke Hiltibrand, 184. Jake Hiltibrand, 190.
Broken Bow — Blake Denson, 181.
Lexington — Ethan Mins, 191.
Class C
Team results
T1, Bishop Neumann, 680. T1, Columbus Scotus, 680. 3, Aquinas Catholic, 698. 4, Mitchell, 701. 5, Yutan, 706. 6, GICC, 711. 7, Lincoln Lutheran, 715. 8, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 720. 9, Bridgeport, 757. 10, Battle Creek, 759. 11, Oakland-Craig, 772. 12, Doniphan-Trumbull, 776. 13, Ord, 795. 14, West Holt, 796. 15, Valentine, 802.
Medalists
(Top 15)
1, Rockney Peck, Wisner-Pilger, 148. 2, Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central, 153. 3, Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, 158. T4, Nick Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 160. T4, Jaylin Jakub, Aquinas Catholic, 160. 6, Maxwell Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, 162. T7, Riley Kuehn, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 163. T7, Tylen Jakub, Aquinas Catholic, 163. T7, Lauren Thiele, Bishop Neumann, 163. 10, Boston Pentico, Bishop Neumann, 164. T11, Austin Thyne, Mitchell, 165. T11, Will Elgert, Yutan, 165. T13, Jake Richmond, Yutan, 166. T13, Rodney McDonald, Sandy Creek, 166. T15, Payton Frederick, Battle Creek, 167. T15, William Goering, GICC, 167. T15, Connor Schlueter, North Bend Central, 167. T15, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 167.