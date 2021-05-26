North Platte’s Blake Barner finishes 13th at Class A state tournament

Blake Barner recorded a 75 — tied for the third-best score of the day — on a tough second day at the Class A state golf tournament at Norfolk Country Club.

The North Platte senior’s final round of high school golf earned him a tie for 13th place, 10 shots back of winner Jacob Boor of Creighton Prep.

Barner’s round was highlighted by birdies on No. 10 and No. 18 — a hole the Bulldog golfer birdied both days.

Teammate and fellow senior Kasch Morrison shot 84 and finished 19-over in a tie for 41st.

Will Topolski of Lincoln East and Marcus Holling of Grand Island each recorded two-over-par 73s on Wednesday to record the low score of the day. Boor’s two-shot cushion from round one proved to be the difference after shooting 75 Wednesday and winning by three strokes at 1-under.

In Class B, McCook climbed to fourth as a team, with Payton Craw finishing in a tie for 13th as the Bison’s low golfer at Elks Country Club in Columbus. The senior shot 85 on day two.

Luke Gutschewski of Mount Michael Benedictine won the individual title with a 71 for a 2-under total. Mount Michael also won the team title.