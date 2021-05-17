St. Pat's boys golf wins Class D-4 District, advances to state tournament

Connor Hasenauer had a chance to tie Teegan Sonneman for the lead if he could make his second putt on the final hole.
He missed, but not by much.
In the grand scheme of things, it didn’t matter. Both Hasenauer and Sonneman are teammates on the St. Pat’s Irish boys’ golf team, and they dominated the individual competition and helped St. Pat’s win the Class D-4 District by 25 strokes. They are also heading to the state competition next week, which will be played at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.
A tie would’ve forced a playoff hole or two, something Irish coach Brendan Lynes said Hasenauer probably would’ve welcomed.
“I know (Connor) probably wanted to get a couple playoff holes in too,” Lynes said. “It’s unbelievable the work ethics those guys have for golf. They just love it. It makes my life really easy.”
Hasenauer said he left his second putt — the one that would’ve tied Sonneman for the lead — about a quarter of an inch short from the hole.
“It’s still second place at district, so you can’t really be mad about it,” he said. “I played good all day, kept it mostly inbounds.
“It’s nice to know that I can at least play for the lead,” Hasenauer added. “I wish I would have been able to finish it, but it’s alright. Still got second.”
St. Pat’s posted an overall score of 322, and Overton scored a 347 to finish runner-up. Elm Creek fell behind by a stroke to finish in third with a 348.
Sonneman and Hasenauer finished with a 75 and a 76, respectively. Overton’s Braden Fleischman was the only other golfer to score below 80, finishing with a 79 for third.
St. Pat’s Matthew Phelps came in seventh with an 84, South Loup’s Colbi Smith carded an 85 for eighth and Sandhills/Thedford’s Brett Downing finished 10th with an 86.
“The boys have been playing so consistent all year, and for us to be under 340 is just unbelievable,” Lynes said. “We’ve been anywhere from 318 to 338 all year, and that’s pretty impressive for a Class D school to do that. And all the credit goes to those boys. It was great.”
The Irish advance to the state tournament starting Monday at Lake Maloney Golf Club, one of the North Platte golf courses where the team practices.
“That should help us a lot,” Sonneman said. “We practice out there and we know if you don’t hit fairways, you’re going to be screwed.”
The last time St. Pat’s reached state in 2019, it finished second by a stroke. Sonneman finished in a tie for ninth, while Hasenauer tied for 21st. They were freshmen at the time, and now they head back to state once again with two additional years of experience and the memories of what happened in the back of their minds.
“I definitely know it is, and I even know there are a couple holes they’d like back from that tournament, so hopefully they can take advantage of it here,” Lynes said. “Hopefully we can learn from it, we can grow, mature, get by it and find a way to get it done.”
Team results
1, St. Pat’s, 322. 2, Overton, 347. 3, Elm Creek, 348. 4, Southern Valley, 360. 5, Loomis, 362. 6, South Loup, 412. 7, Anselmo-Merna, 436. 8, Hi-Line, 436. 9, Sandhills Valley, 457. 10, Medicine Valley, 467. 11, Maywood-Hayes Center, 467.
Individual qualifiers
1, Teegan Sonneman, St. Pat’s, 75. 2, Connor Hasenauer, St. Pat’s, 76. 3, Braden Fleischman, Overton, 79. 4, Nathan Gillming, Elm Creek, 82. 5, Dalton Trampe, Elm Creek, 82. 6, Colton Burgeson, Southern Valley, 83. 7, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s, 84. 8, Colbi Smith, South Loup, 85. 9, Quinn Johnson, Loomis, 86. 10, Brett Downing, Sandhills/Thedford, 86. T10, Kaden Lux, Overton, 86.