St. Pat's boys golf wins Class D-4 District, advances to state tournament

St. Pat’s posted an overall score of 322, and Overton scored a 347 to finish runner-up. Elm Creek fell behind by a stroke to finish in third with a 348.

Sonneman and Hasenauer finished with a 75 and a 76, respectively. Overton’s Braden Fleischman was the only other golfer to score below 80, finishing with a 79 for third.

St. Pat’s Matthew Phelps came in seventh with an 84, South Loup’s Colbi Smith carded an 85 for eighth and Sandhills/Thedford’s Brett Downing finished 10th with an 86.

“The boys have been playing so consistent all year, and for us to be under 340 is just unbelievable,” Lynes said. “We’ve been anywhere from 318 to 338 all year, and that’s pretty impressive for a Class D school to do that. And all the credit goes to those boys. It was great.”

The Irish advance to the state tournament starting Monday at Lake Maloney Golf Club, one of the North Platte golf courses where the team practices.

“That should help us a lot,” Sonneman said. “We practice out there and we know if you don’t hit fairways, you’re going to be screwed.”