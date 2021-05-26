St. Pat's boys golf wins Class D state title, Mullen's Walker wins tournament

St. Pat’s boys golf coach Brendan Lynes received a text from former Irish golfer Andrew Lindemeier shortly after the end of the Class D state tournament. The message was short and sweet: Revenge season.
The text referenced the memory of two seasons ago, when St. Pat’s finished runner-up at state by just a stroke. The team didn’t get a chance to bounce back the next year after COVID-19 shut down the spring season.
That is, until now. The Irish dominated the field on the second day of the state tournament, shooting a tournament-low round score of 316 to win the team trophy by 52 shots at 645. Second place Elm Creek carded 697 and third place Franklin scored 701. The only person the Irish didn’t beat on Wednesday was Mullen’s Brendon Walker, who won the individual title at 2-over.
“It’s just special that those guys bounced back and could do that two years after that happened,” Lynes said. “It’s just a great year.
“If we would have been under 345 all year, that would have been (great),” Lynes added. “They shot 329 and under 320 today. For Class D golf, that’s unbelievable. For any class, that’s unbelievable.”
Two guys on the 2019 state runner-up team led the way for the Irish on Wednesday. After shooting an 83 on Day 1, Connor Hasenauer shot a 71, the only player to shoot under par in the second round. The performance brought him from being in a tie for 14th to second at 10-over-par.
Hasenauer was quick to point out the team’s success rather than just his own.
“I’m just happy for this team, more than anything,” he said. “I mean, all these guys, they just work so hard. Two seniors got to do it their last year. They put so much work in, and just everybody worked so hard. Coach Lynes, all he’s done for the team, it’s great to see the team’s success overall.”
Teegan Sonneman finished right behind Hasenauer in third at 12 over after shooting an 82. He entered the second round in second place, four shots off the lead. The Irish had another medalist in Matthew Phelps, who tied for 14th at 24-over after shooting an 80.
“Coming down the stretch, I was really hoping Teegan and I would just tie for second so we could both have it,” Hasenauer said. “And then for Matthew to come out, his first year out here and just shoot his personal best yesterday and then shoot another great score today, it was great to see him medal.”
Samuel Dekleva finished in a tie for 21st at 29-over and Hunter Deeds placed in a tie for 25th at 30-over.
Walker, who competed as an individual from Mullen, took a commanding lead after the first round by shooting 2-under at 70. He shot a 76 in the second round, but no one was catching the senior.
“It was a decent day,” Walker said. “Wind was up, so I knew scores were probably going to be a little higher. A couple putts didn’t fall but other than that, it was another good day.”
Walker made the decision to play in his final year. He had played in a couple tournaments before and worked on a golf course, but he hadn’t played competitive high school golf.
“I feel pretty good about getting to end my high school career in sports with a state championship,” Walker said.
Class D
Team results
1, St. Pat’s, 645. 2, Elm Creek, 697. 3, Franklin, 701. 4, Burwell, 708. 5, Overton, 710. 6, Hastings St. Cecilia, 731. 7, Creighton, 749. 8, Thayer Central, 765. 9, Elmwood-Murdock, 775. 10, Hartington-Newcastle, 796. T11, Hyannis, 799. T11, Paxton, 799. 13, Randolph, 832. 14, Shelby-Rising City, 842. 15, Creek Valley, 854.
Medalists
(Top 15)
1, Brendon Walker, Mullen, 146. 2, Connor Hasenauer, St. Pat’s, 154. 3, Teegan Sonneman, St. Pat’s, 156. T4, Braxton Brockhaus, Creighton, 159. T4, Jack Lubischer, Humphrey St. Francis, 159. T4, Brett Downing, Sandhills/Thedford, 159. 7, Gage Burns, Creighton, 161. T8, Colbi Smith, South Loup, 162. T8, Nathan Gillming, Elm Creek, 162. T10, Barak Birch, Burwell, 164. T10, Riley Kaup, Plainview, 164. 12, Levi Lennemann, Franklin, 165. 13, Dalton Trampe, Elm Creek, 167. T14, Jhet Holthus, Hyannis, 168. T14, Matthew Boyd, Hastings St. Cecilia, 168. T14, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s, 168.
Area Results
Mullen — Brandon Walker, 146.
St. Pat’s — Connor Hasenauer, 154. Teegan Sonneman, 156. Matthew Phelps, 168. Samuel Dekleva, 173. Hunter Deeds, 174.
Sandhills/Thedford — Brett Downing, 159.
South Loup — Colbi Smith, 162.
Hyannis — Jhet Holthus, 168. Liam Kostman, 196. Max Kostman, 216. Eric Gentry, 228. Ethan Haney, 230.
Dundy County-Stratton — Nolan Burrell, 175. Cheve Lutz, 204.
Paxton — Jacob Holzfaster, 186. Keegan Schow, 201. Jared Fox, 205. Dane Storer, 207. Damin Luedke, 240.
Creek Valley — Ethan Togstad, 194. Nolan Ortgies, 208. Sethaniel Wilber, 224. Elijah Schmid, 228.
Wallace — Hadley Sayer, 220.