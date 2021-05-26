St. Pat's boys golf wins Class D state title, Mullen's Walker wins tournament

Hasenauer was quick to point out the team’s success rather than just his own.

“I’m just happy for this team, more than anything,” he said. “I mean, all these guys, they just work so hard. Two seniors got to do it their last year. They put so much work in, and just everybody worked so hard. Coach Lynes, all he’s done for the team, it’s great to see the team’s success overall.”

Teegan Sonneman finished right behind Hasenauer in third at 12 over after shooting an 82. He entered the second round in second place, four shots off the lead. The Irish had another medalist in Matthew Phelps, who tied for 14th at 24-over after shooting an 80.

“Coming down the stretch, I was really hoping Teegan and I would just tie for second so we could both have it,” Hasenauer said. “And then for Matthew to come out, his first year out here and just shoot his personal best yesterday and then shoot another great score today, it was great to see him medal.”

Samuel Dekleva finished in a tie for 21st at 29-over and Hunter Deeds placed in a tie for 25th at 30-over.

Walker, who competed as an individual from Mullen, took a commanding lead after the first round by shooting 2-under at 70. He shot a 76 in the second round, but no one was catching the senior.