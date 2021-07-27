Teegan Sonneman one of many winners at Junior Ambassador Golf Classic

Teegan Sonneman and Connor Hasenauer, nearly three months removed from winning a team title for St. Pat’s at state this spring at Lake Maloney Golf Club, found even more success at the same course.
The North Platte Junior Ambassador Golf Classic wrapped up its two-day tournament at Lake Maloney on Tuesday with a sight many are familiar with: Sonneman and Hasenauer finishing in the top five.
Sonneman won the high school boys division after shooting a 144. Hasenauer finished fourth with a 164. Blake Barner finished runner-up with a 157, Colbi Smith came in third at 160 and Caleb Castillo placed fifth with a 165.
“It’s nice golfing with teammates and seeing how close we are together,” Sonneman said. “It’s competitive, but it’s good competitive. It’s fun golfing with a teammate.”
Lake Maloney was where the St. Pat’s Irish won the state tournament team title, so the memories of playing there still run fresh in Sonneman’s mind. At that tournament, Hasenauer placed second over Sonneman by two strokes, but those two led the Irish to a win by 52 shots.
Sonneman said he’s been golfing all summer at some tournaments across Nebraska.
“I’ve been to Kearney, I’ve been to Grand Island and different places,” Sonneman said. “This is probably the biggest one I’ve played in.”
Sonneman said he will keep golfing during the year, and he plans on giving up football to do so.
“I’m not playing football this year to focus on golf,” he said. “I’m really focusing on golf right now.”
Payton Wise won the girls 13-18 division after posting a 159. Abbie Jones came in second at 168, Camry Johnson finished third at 169, Jessica Folchert placed fourth at 183 and Kaylee Carlson came in fifth at 189.
Cooper Feddersen won the boys 14 division with a 167, followed by Luke Borges and Reid Loop. Jack Baker won the boys 12-13 division after shooting a 177, followed by Tyler Haneborg and Ean Julius.
For the 9-hole winners, Allie Jones won the girls 7-12, Keaton Loop won the boys 10-11 and Cameron McCarthy won the boys 7-9.
Junior Ambassador results
18-Hole
15-18 Boys
1, Teegan Sonneman, 144; 2, Blake Barner, 157; 3, Colbi Smith, 160; 4, Connor Hasenauer, 164; 5, Caleb Castillo, 165; 6, Rylan Perry, 172; 7, Elliot Longmore, 177; 8, Jeese Mauch, 179; 9, Kaden Cooper, 181; 10, Schyler Mustin, 185; 11, Cole Kramer, 192; 12, Greg Boettcher, 205; 13, Seth Engler, 208.
14 Boys
1, Cooper Feddersen, 167; 2, Luke Borges, 182; 3, Reid Loop, 191; 4, Jameson Estill, 198; 5, Kirk Wilson, 232; 6, Gavyn Mustin, 233; 7, Cade Freeze, 239; 8, Braden Powell, 245.
12-13 Boys
1, Jack Baker, 177; 2, Tyler Haneborg, 198; 3, Ean Julius, 203; 4, Tim Blakely, 222; 5, Karter Songster, 247; T6, Benjamin Hankla, 268; T6, Bowen Ridder, 268; 8, Reece Perry, 271; 9, Charlie Hunter, 289.
13-18 Girls
1, Payton Wise, 159; 2, Abbie Jones, 168; 3, Camry Johnson, 169; 4, Jessica Folchert, 183; 5, Kaylee Carlson, 189; 6, Lainey Palmer, 199; 7, Kathleen McMilliam-Peters, 204; 8, Eva McCreery, 242; 9, Neva White, 280.
9-Hole
7-12 Girls
1, Allie Jones, 95; 2, Janee Wagner, 113; 3, Gia Baker, 125; 4, Izetta Schultz, 139; 5, Emersyn Palmer, 141.
10-11 Boys
1, Keaton Loop, 75; 2, Jude Swarm, 85; 3, Tucker Ehlers, 89; T4, Liam Bargell, 97; T4, Teegan O’Brien, 97; 6, Aiden Truesdale, 98; T7, Mattix Woodburn, 103; T7, Peton Mustin, 103; 9, Kole Estill, 104; 10, Chase Ehlers, 105; 11, Matt Hisel, 120; T12, Jarek Guenther, 124; T12, Lukas Dawson, 124; T14, Sam Hunter, 130; T14, Chase Johnson, 130; 16, Ryker Atkins, 135.