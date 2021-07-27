Teegan Sonneman one of many winners at Junior Ambassador Golf Classic

Teegan Sonneman and Connor Hasenauer, nearly three months removed from winning a team title for St. Pat’s at state this spring at Lake Maloney Golf Club, found even more success at the same course.

The North Platte Junior Ambassador Golf Classic wrapped up its two-day tournament at Lake Maloney on Tuesday with a sight many are familiar with: Sonneman and Hasenauer finishing in the top five.

Sonneman won the high school boys division after shooting a 144. Hasenauer finished fourth with a 164. Blake Barner finished runner-up with a 157, Colbi Smith came in third at 160 and Caleb Castillo placed fifth with a 165.

“It’s nice golfing with teammates and seeing how close we are together,” Sonneman said. “It’s competitive, but it’s good competitive. It’s fun golfing with a teammate.”

Lake Maloney was where the St. Pat’s Irish won the state tournament team title, so the memories of playing there still run fresh in Sonneman’s mind. At that tournament, Hasenauer placed second over Sonneman by two strokes, but those two led the Irish to a win by 52 shots.

Sonneman said he’s been golfing all summer at some tournaments across Nebraska.