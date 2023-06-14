There were two holes-in-one on the 10th hole at the White Course at Dismal River Golf Club June 8 during the 10th annual Scout Golf Classic at Dismal River on Saturday.

Jerome Gilg of North Platte and Greg Dyas of Paxton each had holes-in-one on the 190-yard par 3 on the Jack Nicklaus design at Dismal River.

Bruce Williams verified both holes-in-one for the tournament, and both men had their teams watching them, a tournament organizer said.

Each received $500 in prize money from the tournament. It was the first ever holes-in-one at the annual fundraiser that raises money for the Overland Trail Council. The golf tournament is the council's largest fundraiser each year.