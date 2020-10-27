Gothenburg beats Hershey to win C1-11 subdistrict

GOTHENBURG — Swedes’ outside hitter Clara Evert might only be a freshman but she showed veteran poise on Tuesday night.
The Gothenburg varsity newcomer finished with a team-high 15 kills — including a number in big moments in the final two games in a sweep of Hershey in the C1-11 volleyball subdistrict title game.
The Swedes advanced to district play with the 25-11, 26-24, 25-23 win.
“She has kind of done that all year,” Gothenburg coach Bryson Mahlberg said. “She has that mentality. She wants the ball in crunch-time and tough situations. She is not scared of (the moment). I thought that really showed tonight when she made some crucial, crucial kills down the stretch.”
Aubrey O’Hare added 11 kills for the Swedes, who were the top seed in the subdistrict. Jaiden Davis and Evert had 15 and 13 digs, respectively, and Emily Cornwell had a team-high 18 assists.
“It means a lot,” O’Hare said of the subdistrict title. “We haven’t been here in awhile (as a program) and it’s fun.”
Gothenburg used an aggressive serve to score 10 of the opening 13 points of the match and were never really threatened in the first game.
“We try to do that typically but I think tonight they realized that aggressive serving was going to be important the entire match,” Mahlberg said. “We erred some (with serves) but overall it got (Hershey) out of their system like we wanted.
“Their middle (Delaney Love) is tough to stop when they can be in system and get her the ball,” Mahlberg said. “We wanted to limit her touches and also be aware of (Tahlia) Steinbeck. They kind of run through her too whether she is setting or swinging. I thought our defense followed the gameplan for the most part.”
The strategy worked against the Panthers, who struggled to get their game going early.
“We weren’t serve-receiving well and weren’t getting the opportunity to set the ball or hit it (in the first game),” Hershey coach Samantha Kennedy said. “We fixed that, though.
“These group of girls have a lot of fight in them,” Kennedy said. “They’re never going to give up. When we have bad first set, I can always count on them to come back and they definitely did that.”
The final two games of the match were both back-and-forth affairs Neither team had a lead more than five points in either game.
Gothenburg scored the final three points to take the second game and also command of the match, overall. The final point came on a Bella Rickertsen kill.
“That was huge, especially to come back like that,” Mahlberg said. “The outlook of the match is a lot different at 1-1 rather than 2-0 (in the best-of-three match).”
The score was tied four times in the third game. While Hershey trailed for the majority of the game, the Panthers came within a point of Gothenburg five times. The last came at 24-23. Swedes sophomore Kynlee Strauser finally put the game away after the Panthers fought off two match points.
“(Hershey) responded very well (after the first game) but I thought we responded to them, too,” O’Hare said. “What stood out to me tonight is that everyone (on the team) was doing something. It wasn’t just a one-person show.”
While Hershey’s season has ended sooner than the players had hoped, Kennedy said she was proud of the steps the team took over the course of the season.
“They improved in a lot of different ways. I’m most proud of how they improved mentally,” Kennedy said. “They didn’t give up and they didn’t fold like they maybe would have in the past.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!