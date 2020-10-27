Gothenburg beats Hershey to win C1-11 subdistrict

“Their middle (Delaney Love) is tough to stop when they can be in system and get her the ball,” Mahlberg said. “We wanted to limit her touches and also be aware of (Tahlia) Steinbeck. They kind of run through her too whether she is setting or swinging. I thought our defense followed the gameplan for the most part.”

The strategy worked against the Panthers, who struggled to get their game going early.

“We weren’t serve-receiving well and weren’t getting the opportunity to set the ball or hit it (in the first game),” Hershey coach Samantha Kennedy said. “We fixed that, though.

“These group of girls have a lot of fight in them,” Kennedy said. “They’re never going to give up. When we have bad first set, I can always count on them to come back and they definitely did that.”

The final two games of the match were both back-and-forth affairs Neither team had a lead more than five points in either game.

Gothenburg scored the final three points to take the second game and also command of the match, overall. The final point came on a Bella Rickertsen kill.